The Historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead farmhouse restoration is moving forward thanks to a Jeffris Family Challenge Grant, funding from Carver County, and donations from foundations and more than 200 individuals, according to a press release.
The Carver County Historical Society (CCHS) first encountered the Jeffris Family Foundation in 2016 when it offered to pay for half the cost of a Historic Structures Report, which investigated the viability of the Peterson Farm buildings.
After the report was completed, the decision was made to focus on the farmhouse restoration. The challenge campaign began the end of June 2019 and required CCHS to raise $500,000. If it did so, the Jeffris Family Foundation would donate an additional $250,000 to complete the estimated restoration needed. CCHS was able to meet the requirements one month ahead of schedule, thanks to an appropriation from Carver County, the release stated.
The Jeffris Family Foundation of Janesville, Wisconsin, has a mission to preserve the cultural history and heritage of the Midwest through the preservation of regionally and nationally important historic buildings.