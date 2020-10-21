Eligible Carver County residents impacted by COVID-19 can now receive gift cards for gas, groceries or mass transit.
The Carver County Board of Commissioners recently approved the program, which draws from the Federal Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
Residents can get a Metro Transit “Go-To” card, a gas station gift card, a grocery store gift card or a SouthWest Prime card. Depending on eligibility and availability, they may receive more than one.
“Offering needed support to our residents is essential,” said Rod Franks, Carver County Health and Human Services Director. “We support these investments that will help Carver County residents address their wellbeing and economic stability.”
Funding is available on a first-come, first-serve basis before Nov. 13. Call 952-361-1600 for more information.