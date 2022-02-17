A horse that has served the public for nearly two decades is being honored as the 2021 Horse of the Year by the Minnesota Horse Council.
The horse, Sinclair, belongs to Jean Fredlund, a volunteer with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse. Sinclair is a staple of the Chanhassen Fourth of July Parade and has participated in over 70 community parades, according to Fredlund.
Fredlund, a St. Paul resident and a dental hygienist, has been a volunteer with the mounted posse since 2012. She got involved with the group at the suggestion of friends who are also horse owners.
Besides parades, the mounted posse is tasked with helping the Sheriff’s Office with events like concerts and festivals.
The posse is specially trained to take part in search and rescue missions and to help with emergencies. Being up on horseback gives riders a great vantage point, Fredlund said, adding that since horses are quiet, the riders can have their eyes and ears at alert.
Volunteering with the posse is very rewarding for Fredlund. She has made lifelong friendships with other members of the posse. Their love for horses and community service has drawn them together, she said.
“Being able to use my horse, which I enjoy anyways, to actually feel like I’m making a difference in the community is so personally rewarding,” Fredlund said.
Being part of the mounted posse is a great opportunity to use horses in the public, Fredlund said. Many people aren’t exposed to horses anymore. Grandparents might not have a farm, or relatives likely don’t have livestock anymore, she added.
“With a mounted patrol we can get out during a festival or fair or a parade and get horses in the public and interact with the public,” Fredlund said. “The families love to come up and pet the horses and we talk about different safety topics and let families enjoy the horses and pet them.”
SINCLAIR
Sinclair is a Missouri fox trotter. Missouri fox trotters are considered a gaited horse, so they trot smoothly and don’t bounce much, Fredlund said. He is also a sharp-looking horse, she added. He is boarded at a stable in Inver Grove Heights.
Since he was 6 years old, Sinclair has been a posse horse. He is now 24 years old. He initially served with Dakota County, Fredlund said.
Sinclair has a lot of experience and training. He has trained with the Kentucky Horse Park Mounted Police and even with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The trainings all involve a competition afterward.
“He’s done quite well in the competitions to showcase Carver County’s great talent on a national and North American level,” Fredlund said.
Sinclair is a gentle, but curious, horse. When families with children come up to him at the Halloween event in Carver, he wants to know what is inside their treat bags. He lets people pet him and loves to show attention to children, Fredlund said.
AWARD
In order to win the award, a horse must be at least 17 years old and have served for at least two years. The service can be anything that has made an impact on the horse world/industry in Minnesota. Some examples include therapy, camp and lesson horses. Sinclair is the first to receive the award in the community service horse category.
“It’s not all about awards and ribbons,” Fredlund said. “It’s more like making an impact in the community or fostering the growth of the horse industry.”
Fredlund is very proud of her horse and his accomplishment. The award couldn’t have come at a better time. Sinclair is getting ready to retire in the upcoming months. He is still healthy and strong, so she is looking into Sinclair becoming a therapy horse.
“I don’t want to overwork him,” Fredlund said. “So he’s gonna have a change in career.”
Before he retires, one of Sinclair’s last duties was helping to direct traffic at the Polar Plunge event on Lake Waconia.