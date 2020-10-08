A remotely operated vehicle is the newest tool addition to the Carver County Sheriff's Office, according to an office press release.
The donation came from Kwik Trip and the Shakopee Mdewakenton Sioux Community. Remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, are operated from land but maneuver underwater.
They can help in search and rescue operations and has already been used to find a drowning victim and a downed plane, the office said.
"Hours or even minutes can make a huge difference in saving a life," the release said.
The ROV was purchased earlier this year and custom-configured for the department.