Healthcare workers at Ridgeview Medical Center, based on Waconia, have begun receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.
The clinic received its first allocation of the vaccine on Dec. 17 and started vaccinating staff and providers across its system the next day, said Lisa Steinbauer, Ridgeview director of marketing and communications. Priorities are based on guidance from the CDC, MDH and WHO.
The number of vaccines received was not disclosed, and Ridgeview does not have vaccines for the general public, Steinbauer said.
Ridgeview and Carver County also used CARES funding to buy a semi-trailer for a mobile clinic to distribute vaccines to employees and others in the coming months, according to a Monday press release.