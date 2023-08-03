Since last summer, the Carver County Historical Society has been working to rehabilitate the county’s historical pride and joy: the Andrew Peterson Farm in Waconia.
Rehabilitation of the farm has been an ongoing goal of the historical society since acquiring the property. Last year, it received funds from the county to aid in its quest to bring the estate back to its former glory.
The funds also helped CCHS fulfill the requirements for a separate challenge grant. With the help of the county, Jeffris Foundation grant and other donations and fundraising contributions, the historical society was able to obtain the necessary funds to take on the rehabilitation project.
Andrew Peterson’s diaries detailing his immigration to Minnesota from Sweden and his subsequent life on the farmstead have gained international recognition.
In life, Peterson was a successful and innovative farmer who played a significant role in the formation of the local culture. In death, his decades-long diaries have served as a roadmap for historians to navigate Minnesota’s history of immigration and agriculture.
But the process of rehabilitating the farmstead to reflect photos of the property from 1885 is one that has come with plenty of redlines, setbacks and surprises.
Roadblocks
CCHS Executive Director Wendy Peterson Biorn discussed a roadblock the rehab team is currently facing with relation to the placement of a chimney.
“In order to put it up and follow modern building code, we’d have to take down the whole chimney and then move it over three inches, which is not something we’re really able to do,” she said.
From there, meetings with the Minnesota Historical Society, the project architect, engineer and stonemason had to take place to discuss solutions and receive permissions.
The approved plan for the farm’s rehabilitation must be followed to the letter and any changes must be okayed by the State Historic Preservation Office.
Unfortunately, finishing the exterior of the house hinges on the chimney placement and installation. The roof can’t be completed without the chimney, and the siding and painting process can’t begin until the roof is complete.
In short, when dealing with over-century-old buildings, there are a lot of protocols that must be followed as well as issues that can’t be accounted for until construction is underway. Such issues include an entire roof built on top of the original and an additional staircase constructed over the first.
Accessibility
Peterson Biorn said in the case of those occasional oddities, it’s not only a matter of rehabilitation, but CCHS also wants to document the process and try to understand why certain decisions were made.
Layers of wallpaper, paint, flooring, and apparently roofs and stairs, reveal the house’s history throughout the years.
The farmstead has five structures; the north, center and south barns, as well as the granary and the house. Each of the buildings is at a different stage in the rehabilitation process.
That being said, each of the structures are in need of additional accessibility features, said Peterson Biorn. This includes the construction of ramps, widening of doorways, etc.
“It’s right at the forefront as one of the first things I said down at the county, that I want some money set aside for handicap accessibility,” she said.
Additionally, said Peterson Biorn, while the project focuses on rehabbing the buildings in accordance with the 1885 photos, the farm is much more than a single snapshot in time.
“There was a population. They didn’t have a house right here, but there was a population here — the Indigenous population were here, and we do have stories about them when they were here,” said Peterson Biorn. “We have to talk about the whole story. It’s not just 1885 and nothing else exists.”
And according to Peterson Biorn, it’s not only the pre-1885 period that deserves its dues.
“I don’t ever want to get stuck in the hole that says, ‘history is pre-1900,’ said Peterson Biorn, “History is what happened five minutes ago.”
Telling the whole story
While Andrew Peterson is at the center of the farm’s story, the property also helps tell the story of the county, dairy farming, agriculture, horticulture and more, added Peterson Biorn.
“A lot of museum directors come to me and they say, you know, ‘we’re losing membership, we’re not getting the visitation,’” she said. “We’re growing, and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we try really hard not to be stuck in the pre-1900 period,” she said.
Peterson Biorn said once the rehabilitation is complete, the historical society is looking forward to hosting more programs on the farm as well as renting out the space for events.
Despite construction, tours of the Andrew Peterson Farmstead are still available, and interested parties can call the historical society to schedule a tour.
Additionally, this Saturday, Aug. 5, there will be a 1860s-style baseball game at the farm, courtesy of CCHS and baseball team, the Quicksteps.
The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and will take place in an adjoining field, so remember to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. Peanuts, Cracker Jack and ice cold beverages will be available for purchase.
Lastly, don’t forget to stop by the granary at the Carver County Fair. This year, the historical society will be showcasing toys from years gone by, including early electronic gaming systems.
Peterson Biorn said children of all ages are welcome and encouraged to stop by.