For those wanting to improve their singing for musical theater, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) and Michelle Barber have them covered.
Available to those ages 18 and older, Musical Theatre Singing Techniques for Adults sessions will be held either virtually or in-person. Participation costs between $350 and $450 for the four sessions. In-person sessions include face shields and COVID safety precautions, CDT said.
During the sessions, CDT said people will learn vocal exercises, get help in choosing audition songs, and will receive piano accompaniment. Participants will record a professionally-edited audition tape to keep and use, CDT said.
Barber is the founder of the performance venue's Musical Theatre Camp and director of its summer teen program. CDT said she has also privately coached students for over two decades.
