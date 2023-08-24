Last Thursday evening, Aug. 17, the Chanhassen Lions Club gathered near Lotus Lake for its yearly member picnic and award ceremony.

Awards presented at the picnic included the 2023 Chanhassen Lions Club Lifetime Achievement Award as well as the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. The Chan Lions established its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 in an effort to recognize and celebrate club members who have demonstrated a long-lasting dedication to the club and community.

