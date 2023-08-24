Last Thursday evening, Aug. 17, the Chanhassen Lions Club gathered near Lotus Lake for its yearly member picnic and award ceremony.
Awards presented at the picnic included the 2023 Chanhassen Lions Club Lifetime Achievement Award as well as the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. The Chan Lions established its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 in an effort to recognize and celebrate club members who have demonstrated a long-lasting dedication to the club and community.
Being eligible for a Lifetime Achievement Award is no small task. The sum of the recipients’ age and years of service must be at least 90, the member must be in good standing with the club, have served as either a charter member, officer or board member for the club and have previously led club projects or initiatives. The recipient will also have previously received other club awards.
This year, Lion Chad (Eugene) Junker met these lofty requirements and was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Junker became a Lion in 2004 and did not hesitate to get his hands dirty. He quickly became involved in the club’s Hosta Project and was a co-chair of the project by 2006. “Chad single-handedly kept the project going by maintaining a thriving hosta inventory on his property and running the annual hosta sale,” according to a Lion’s Club press release.
Junker took on the role of vice president in 2005 and was club president by 2006. Since then, he has served on its board of directors and received multiple Lions Club awards.
The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is “Lions Club International Foundation’s highest form of recognition,” according to the release. Recipients have shown exemplary service to the club and community and are chosen by the club’s current fellows.
Chanhassen Lions Steve Cannon and Lisa Kaufmann were selected as this year’s fellows and will receive an invitation to an exclusive luncheon at the annual Lions Club convention.