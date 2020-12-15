The Chanhassen City Council passed a motion to approve the city’s 2021 budget and a 2.77% levy increase Monday evening.
The council unanimously approved the $12,066,700 levy, which is a $325,332, or 2.77% increase from last year. While the preliminary levy — the maximum amount the council could set — was approved at 2.77% in September, the council had pushed for city staff to look for more reductions and lower the final levy to 2.5%.
Staff had originally found reductions, but proposed to use the $32,000 difference to fund an IT position mid-year that was originally planned for 2022, said Interim Finance Director Kelly Strey. Among other small budget adjustments, Strey recommended moving some funds to provide for any unplanned COVID-19 expenses not covered by CARES funding, such as paid sick leave.
Based on a Chanhassen average home value of $443,000 — a .63% increase from last year, according to former Finance Director Greg Sticha — a homeowner will pay approximately $12 to $13 more under the 2.77% increase. Chanhassen’s previous 4.4% levy increase last year was also lower than the majority of surrounding towns like Chaska, Shakopee and Prior Lake, according to a city staff report.
Mayor Elise Ryan recognized that the council was demanding in keeping the levy as low as possible, especially knowing the impact it has on residents in a challenging year, but supported the addition of an IT position.
“We’re depending on effective, proficient, efficient technology and we need those folks to help support that,” Ryan said.
The Truth in Taxation meeting held Dec. 7, which gives residents a public opportunity to express their feelings about the levy, received one opposing email and comments on the potential IT position and the city’s usage of CARES funding.
The final levy was adopted without opposition from council members.
“I was a big proponent of the 2.5% levy increase and really pushed for that, but the pandemic has shown that an IT position is critical,” Councilor Jerry McDonald added in the meeting.
The city budget, which has been in the works since February, has planned no increase in healthcare costs, a 2% increase for cost of living and merit pay for city staff and adjustments to police contracts and police state aid.
The vote was most likely the last one councilors McDonald, Julia Coleman and Bethany Tjornholm will cast — all three will be vacating their positions in January.