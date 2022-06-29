Fourth of July is like no other time in Chanhassen.
Carnival rides pop up in City Center Park, people bustle around downtown and fireworks light up the sky above Lake Ann Park.
There is no lack of activities during the Fourth of July Celebration in Chanhassen. Here are three things to look out for over the holiday weekend.
BINGO FOR GOOD CAUSE
A fun activity enjoyed by all ages is bingo, which is put on by the Chanhassen Senior Commission in partnership with Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Chanhassen. This year it will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Center Park, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen, in the small tent.
“It’s definitely an intergenerational activity,” said Sharmeen Al-Jaff, Chanhassen’s senior planner. “You have people of all ages that come in and it is absolutely wonderful to see.”
Participation in bingo is free, and each year a worthy organization is chosen to donate funds to. This year, they will be collecting donations for Project Delta. The organization connects rescue and shelter dogs with veterans to create service dog teams to help those experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma and physical disabilities as a result of active service.
“Our community is so generous, they have been so kind and always giving to our veterans and the charities that benefit them,” Al-Jaff said. “On the Fourth of July, they have said they want something that benefits veterans because of what the Fourth of July stands for.”
FURRY FRIENDS
An attraction that no one will want to miss is the Llama Experience presented by Carver County 4-H and the Rotary Club of Chanhassen. Attendees are able to visit with the llamas on July 4, from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. at City Center Park in the large tent.
Last year, the event’s parade committee was brainstorming unique and creative ideas for the Fourth of July festivities when it came up with the idea to have llamas, said Rachel Igel, a member of the Rotary Club of Chanhassen. She and her husband, Dave, are co-chairs of the Chanhassen Fourth of July Celebration.
The community enjoyed the llamas so much that there will be more llamas at this year’s event, about 12 to 15. That way there are more opportunities for people to spend time with, hug and take photos with the adorable llamas.
“These llamas are, they’re just like golden retrievers,” Igel said. “They love to be petted and hugged and they dress them up in really darling Fourth of July type of outfits.”
The llamas are accompanied by a 4-H handler as well as an adult handler, Igel said. A table will also be set up near that llamas that will provide information for visitors to learn about the llamas as well as the 4-H organization.
Last year, the llamas were unable to be a part of the Fourth of July parade, due to the heat. This year, they are trying out an idea to put a kind of shoe on their feet so they can participate in the parade in their stylish Fourth of July outfits.
MORE REFRESHMENTS
The beer garden at Lake Ann Park was a new addition to the Fourth of July festivities last year. Since it was a big hit, an additional tent will be added this year. The tents are located near the Lake Ann Beach concession stand and by the parking lot turnaround near the lake.
People attending the fireworks display at the park can purchase beer, hard seltzer and water at one of the tents from 5-9:30 p.m. The proceeds from the sales go to the Rotary Club of Chanhassen, which supports causes locally and around the world.
“The more that we’re able to generate the more we’re able to give back,” Igel said.
The Taste of Chanhassen and beer garden in City Center Park on July 3 and 4 is also a great place to get a cold beverage and a bite to eat. Food vendors include Pizzaioli, Chuck Wagon Charlie’s, Borealis Bowls, Subway, Davanni’s, Paella Depot, Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs, D&D Goodies, Kona Ice and Grill Star Catering.