Jenna and Brien Rodenz are not your typical chicken owners. While Jenna had the idea to get backyard chickens, her husband, Brien, has really taken on the task. With a background in computers, Brien has created a high tech chicken coop filled with all the stops.
Brien made the nesting box and the run with the help of his children. He has the door that leads out to the run on a motor that’s controlled by a computer program he designed so he can open it remotely. A camera inside allows him to keep track of the chickens throughout the day and make sure they have plenty of food and water. Of course, a heater is running inside to keep them warm through the winter.
The coop is even decorated with a framed picture of chickens eggs on the wall that is titled “our family.”
Jenna grew up with different types of birds at home in Jordan and Prior Lake. She and her brother participated in 4H and now some of her children — Julia, age 11; Erica, age 9, Andrew, age 6 and James, age 3 — do as well. Having backyard chickens has been a great learning experience for them, she said.
The Rodenzs want their children to learn about the chicken’s process of growth, the different stages, laying eggs, how to take care of them and, ultimately, responsibility. Nov. 30, the first day a chicken laid an egg, was very exciting, Jenna said, adding that the children kept a record of the date.
Jenna and Brien did research to see which chickens would be the best for laying eggs and being gentle with children. They decided on Barred Rock chickens, which are black and white. In July, they started off with a few extra chicks just in case there were any complications.
Now, the family has four chickens. Each child got to choose a chick to keep. The other chicks were given to Jenna’s family in Jordan. The chickens are named Bella, Oreo, Space Rockety and Buttercup.
The chickens grew up around the Rodenz family so they’ve developed a close bond with them, especially Brien since he is their primary care taker. He didn’t have birds growing up, so he wasn’t sure what to expect from chickens.
“I think it’s just kind of that bond that they formed with me that they look to me kind of as their as their caretaker,” Brien said. “They’re very, very friendly.”
Brien recounted a time when the family was in the backyard with the chickens. A delivery truck with squeaky brakes was in the neighborhood. The chickens must have thought the sound was a hawk or an eagle because they ran next to Brien’s legs for protection. That’s not something you’d expect from a chicken, he said.
The Rodenzs consider the chickens part of their family, too. For the holidays, Brien connected their TV screen to video footage of the chickens in their coop. Instead of have a fire accompanied by jazz music for ambience, the family had their chickens, he said.
The Rodenz family has even learned how to communicate with their chickens. Chickens have their own language and by spending enough time with them, Brien said he can pick up on it. From a book, the family learned different sounds they can make to sooth or say hello to them.
“It’s fun to kind of learn their language and try out what we learned in the book to communicate (at) a very basic level,” Brien said.
The city’s take on chickens
In 2019, the city of Chanhassen passed an ordinance allowing backyard chickens on properties one acre or larger. As time went on, the city and residents got more comfortable with the idea of backyard chickens. In 2021, the lot size limit was eliminated from the ordinance.
City staff initially had some concerns about allowing chickens in Chanhassen. Planning commissioners thought that on smaller lots, it might impact surrounding properties by attracting predators, said MacKenzie Young-Walters, the city’s associate planner. However, the city never received an uptick in complaints
Another concern was homeowners associations (HOA). The issue has largely been addressed with Chanhassen requiring an affidavit that the homeowner must inform the association of their intent to have chickens, Young-Walters said.
“Ultimately, it’s still up to the HOA to enforce their rules,” Young-Walters said. “It makes sure that, you know, they’re able to have that conversation and ideally resolve that.”
As of right now, nine Chanhassen properties in Chanhassen have a chicken permit. The number of properties is less than the city expected when it first passed the ordinance in 2019 but is more in line with expectations when it was amended, Young-Walters said.
“We’re not seeing a huge flood of these by any means,” Young-Walters said.
According to Young-Walters, the city wanted to pass this ordinance in the interest of being responsive to its residents. He thinks there is a broader trend throughout the metro and other cities that are looking to allow residents to have backyard chickens.