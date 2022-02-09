When Family of Christ Lutheran Church in Chanhassen received a sizable donation from one of its congregation members, the church was tasked with finding a way to share God’s love in the community. To do that, it created a program called Just a Little Something.
The program started out small and aimed to help congregation members who were recovering from surgery, illness or needed a meal. The church then wanted to expand the program and when the idea of doing a little something for teachers came up, it evolved, said Kim Schaeferle the church’s connections coordinator.
The congregation came up with the idea to put together gift bags for all the Eastern Carver County School District 112 employees including teachers, custodians, para professionals, bus drivers and support staff. The church recognizes that district staff have dealt with a lot of stress and what they do makes a difference, Schaeferle said.
“We see them and we know that they’re working really hard,” Schaeferle said. “We appreciate all the love and care that they’ve given our kids through this pandemic.”
A mission statement for the church is “making disciples making a difference,” Schaeferle said. Everything the church does comes back to that sentiment and this effort is a part of that. The church is trying to spread love in the community to people who need an extra pick me up during this time, Schaeferle added.
Inside the gift bags is a notepad that says “let what you do today be enough,” a sticker that says “just breathe,” a pen that says “in this great big world you make a difference,” a $5 Starbucks gift card and a thank you note.
The church was challenged by the donors to think of a way to share God’s love with this gift, said Pastor Josh Nelson. He hopes that District 112 feels that people love and care for them and want to share their appreciation for the way they touch children’s lives, he added.
Nelson’s wife is a teacher in another school district so he has witnessed her experience over the past couple years and the sacrifices she has made. Often times, teachers are blamed for things that are out of their control such as masking or distance learning, he said. He wants to be part of a group of people saying thank you and hang in there to school staff, he added.
The church’s congregation members got together on two days to put together all the gift bags. There was such a joy in assembling the bags and putting them together, Nelson said, adding that it’s fun to be part of a big effort.
“Just the sheer joy of being able to serve and giveaway and how much that means to each person to be able to be a part of a large effort like that,” Nelson said.
In Nelson’s office hangs calligraphy of the word “encourage.” He has held onto the item for a long time and has brought it with him to the various churches he has served. In scripture, encouragement is listed as one of the gifts of the spirit that is to be shared with others.
“I really love seeing that play out with people when we are in a position to share encouragement with others,” Nelson said. “It lifts our courage up as well.”
The gift bags were distributed to district staff in early February.
“These thoughtful tokens of appreciation boosted the spirits of staff members and put smiles on our faces this week,” said Celine Haga, the district’s director of communications and community relations in an email. “Being recognized by the community for the hard work and impact our staff has made over the past couple years really does make a difference.”