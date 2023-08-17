Chan Emblem
File photo by Helena Gunderson/Southwest News Media

The Chanhassen City Council voted Monday to prohibit the smoking of cannabis in parks and other public places after a discussion about the merits of treating tobacco smoke differently than that of cannabis.

The council actually approved two measures: one to ban the smoking of both cannabis and tobacco in parks and another to also prohibit the smoking of cannabis — but not tobacco — in public places more generally. Vaping falls under the city’s definition of “smoking.”

