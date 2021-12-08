Jerry Johnson, a utility operator for the city of Chanhassen, was recently honored with a public works personnel award from the Minnesota Chapter of the American Public Works Association.
Johnson, a St. Bonifacius resident, has worked for the city for 27 years. He is a part of the Chanhassen Public Works Utilities Division and works on the city’s 32 sanitary sewer lift stations.
Chanhassen Director of Public Works and City Engineer Charlie Howley nominated Johnson for the honor. Howley said he heard about the good work Johnson was doing, and when he was thinking of who to nominate for the award, Johnson came to the top of the list.
Johnson is known for going over and beyond his call of duty. After a power outage in the city, several lift stations were affected. Johnson worked all night long to address the issue and slept at the treatment plant, Howley said.
Having worked for Chanhassen for so long, Johnson has that loyalty, experience and resourcefulness, Howley said. He shows up on time, does good work and doesn’t leave until the job’s done. He tries hard to live up to certain standards that the city of Chanhassen wants to provide, he said.
City employees are public servants and they need recognition, Howley said. This award is one way to do that. Recognition is long overdue, not just for Johnson, but for all public works staff, he said. The nominating committee consists public works employees, so the award is made more special, since it’s from worker’s peers.
“It takes a certain type of person to work for a public agency versus … a for-profit company.” Howley said. “You might get paid more or whatever, but serving the public … is a big deal.”
Regarding his work, Johnson enjoys the challenges of working with the equipment and all the behind-the-scenes work that most people don’t know about. He often works with contractors and vendors and every day brings something new.
He answers phone calls after hours fairly regularly when Xcel Energy has a problem, and the city’s equipment goes down, he said.
Johnson gets to know the residents of Chanhassen. The city has 32 lift stations throughout the city, many on streets surrounded by homes. When making any changes, he is sure to talk to nearby residents.
“I try to be a good neighbor,” Johnson said.
Throughout his time with the city, Johnson said he has had bosses that led by example. Now that Johnson is in a leadership role, he tries to do the same, he said. He has worked alongside some really good coworkers and bosses, he added.
Johnson was happy when he found out he had received the award from the Minnesota Chapter of the American Public Works Association. He took a public work certificate program through the association so was familiar with the award.
“It was a surprise and I’m gonna put the thanks to Charlie Howley,” Johnson said. “He acknowledges the work that’s done after hours.”
While City Manager Laurie Hokkanen doesn’t work closely with Johnson, she knows he is a fairly quiet guy that takes his work seriously. He isn’t the kind of person who looks for credit, she said. Johnson is of the mindset that he’ll get it done and won’t make a big deal about it, she added.
“We’re very proud to have someone who’s such a long tenured employee be recognized,” Hokkanen said.
According to Mayor Elise Ryan, Chanhassen is very proud of Johnson for receiving the award.
“His years of dedicated service and willingness to always go above and beyond what is asked is what sets him apart,” Ryan said. “He’s an incredible employee and even better person. Jerry is so deserving of this award.”