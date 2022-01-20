The Chanhassen Fire Department is hiring two full-time and four to six paid on-call firefighters.
According to Fire Chief Don Johnson, these additions to the department are due to a couple of reasons.
The department’s main priority is to staff enough firefighters on weekdays. Johnson estimates that 32% of the department’s calls come in during the day Monday through Friday. Most of the department’s workforce isn’t available during those times because they have other jobs, he said.
Currently, the full-time staff during the day includes Johnson and Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Don Nutter. Both Johnson and Nutter have many administrative responsibilities. When they spend a majority of their time handling calls, it takes away from their responsibilities toward the city such as development plan reviews and construction inspections.
The primary responsibilities of the two new full-time firefighters will be responding to calls during the day on weekdays. The department will help staff the firetruck with other people at the station, Johnson said. The paid on-call group will primarily cover the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift
Another reason for recruiting is because of increased call volume. In 2020, the department received 917 calls. In 2021, the department received 1,078 calls. That’s about a 17.5% increase in calls. While calls are increasing, Johnson said the department is able to absorb the uptick if there are enough staff members.
INFORMATION NIGHT
The department will host an information night for those who are interested to learn more. It will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the fire station. Johnson encourages people to apply before the information night. To apply, go to bit.ly/Chanfiredepartment.
During the informational night, attendees will learn about how the department works and what schedules are like. Attendees will also be told about the reality of the first year in regards to certifications and licensures, Johnson said. There will also be time for questions.
At the end of the meeting, those interested can sign up for interviews in February.
Johnson encourages applicants to bring their significant other or family to information night. The department wants to be transparent with everyone impacted by the decision to become a firefighter, he said.
WHAT TO KNOW
According to Johnson, the department is made up of two different types of employees. Younger people who want to go into a career in the fire service and those that are established and want to give back to the community.
“I’m most proud of the diversity that we have in our program,” Johnson said.
The department has some requirements for incoming firefighters. Candidates must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, attend a minimum of 20% of all paged general callouts within a six month period and live within six miles of fire station one. To see a complete list of requirements, visit ci.chanhassen.mn.us/237/Become-a-Firefighter.
To be part of the department, firefighters have to work a minimum of 20 hours a month. That includes an overnight shift from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and three four-hour shifts with a minimum of one shift on a Saturday or Sunday. There is availability to work more hours and people have flexibility in picking their shifts, Johnson said.
According to City Manager Laurie Hokkanen, it has become easier for firefighters to manage their schedule with the fire department because it is less pager-driven than it used to be. Now, there are only a handful of all-calls. Firefighters have more control over their commitment to the department, she added.
The department plans to hire in March, Johnson said. Medical training begins in April, which will last through the first part of the summer. The fire academies, which the department hires around, will start at near the end of July to beginning of August.
Candidates should know they will have some fun but they’re on the department to serve the community. Candidates should also know what they’re looking to get out of it whether it be job experience or the desire to serve the community, Johnson said.
“As long as they come in with that desire to want to better themselves and understand what we do and be part of the team, we’ll provide the rest of it,” Johnson said.
People often have the misconception that they have to already have training and experience or know someone on the department to become a firefighter, Hokkanen said.
“The opportunity is open to anyone who’s interested. We’ll provide and pay for all the training,” Hokkanen said. “It can be just a really great way to gain new skills, to you know become … more of a part of the community, to provide public service.”