Megan Carver, 24, will perform in COLLIDE Theatrical Dance Company’s production of “Class of ‘85” at the Gremlin Theatre in St. Paul. The show runs April 15-May 1.
Carver graduated from Chanhassen High School in 2016. Outside of school, she participated in Chanhassen’s Dance Team from eighth grade until her senior year. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point with a degree in dance and business administration.
Last summer, Carver auditioned for COLLIDE and was asked to join the troupe this season. She has been in the company’s production of Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” “Holiday Celebration Cabaret” and the “Romance Candlelight Cabaret.”
The production will run for three weeks at the Gremlin Theatre.
The production featuring dancers Jarod Boltjes, from James Sewell Ballet; Renee Guittar, from Chanhassen Dinner Theatres; Rachel Seeholzer, from Ballet Co Laboratory; Patrick Jeffrey, from Ordway Music Theater; Javan Mngrezzo, from Black Label Movement; Grace Kidder and Ben Siglin.
Q&A
Southwest News Media asked Megan Carver some questions via email about her part in the upcoming production of “Class of ‘85.”
What is “Class of ‘85” about?
Carver: “Class of ‘85” is a revised and reimagined version of Collide’s original production done in 2014. It has new dancers, new music, new stories with the same nostalgia fun the original version brought. Class of ‘85 explores the secrets hidden behind high school stereotypes, while celebrating the need for inclusion, acceptance, and friendship.
What do you most enjoy about this show?
Carver: It’s a blast working with the talented artists in this show. I have met some really great people working with Collide. I also really love the music in the show. It’s all ‘80s music that I grew up listening to, so it brings a feeling of nostalgia every time I go to rehearsal.
What role do you play?
Carver: My character is Christine “Crissy” Hanson. She is the class president. She is a know-it-all, straight-A student, who is most likely to be valedictorian. There is a lot more to Crissy than what’s on the surface level, but you’ll have to go to the show to find out more!
What is the message behind the show?
Carver: The big takeaway from this show is not to judge a book by its cover. I think often people fall into stereotypes and judge people based on that. There is so much a person could be going through that you may have no idea about. The show helps you understand how to accept others and choose kindness.
What should viewers know about the show before they go?
Carver: If you love the Breakfast Club you are going to love Class of ‘85! Get ready for some awesome dancing and great music. If you come on Saturdays wear your ‘80s gear as there is costume and trivia contests.