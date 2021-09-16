Chanhassen was recently named the best city to live in America by Money Magazine.
The city was recognized for not only its unique history, but also entertainment options, such as the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Paisley Park and a strong housing market. The population has grown more than 13% since 2010, more than the U.S. (7.4%) and Minnesota (7.6%), according to the magazine’s report.
The city of Chanhassen has been recognized with various awards and accolades, said Mayor Elise Ryan in a release from the city, adding the recognition is meaningful for all who live and work in the community.
“This is a great honor to be chosen and it speaks to the residents and community we have here in Chanhassen,” Ryan said. “Chanhassen is grateful for our highly-regarded school districts, our strong local business community, and engaged residents," Ryan said.
Money Magazine has published annual lists of the best 50 towns and cities to live since 1987. The magazine chooses cities where job growth is rising, home prices are affordable and the quality of life is high.
The 2021 list put more emphasis on economic factors, such as employment opportunities, supply and demand for homes, cost of living, quality of schools racial and economic diversity and health and safety, according to the release.
This is the first time Chanhassen has topped the magazine’s list. In the past, Chanhassen placed 16th in 2005, second in 2009, 10th in 2011, fourth in 2013 and seventh in 2015.
“Together, we are working hard to plan for the future, and our strategic plan will capitalize on the elements of what makes us the No. 1 community in the United States,” Ryan said.
Two other Minnesota cities were on the list of 50 cities — Woodbury, ranked 29, and Rosemount, ranked 32.