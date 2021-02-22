The Rotary Club of Chanhassen has announced its Influencer Speakers Series lineup for 2021.
Dr. Jay Craig, Greg Pavett, Fatima Lahmami-Langlois and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL-Minnesota) will speak to a live and virtual audience sharing their perspectives on leadership in their respective positions.
For four Wednesday mornings in March, visitors can watch a speaker’s presentation on Zoom or stop by the Chanhassen American Legion Post 580 for a free breakfast (with limited seating).
“We pick people who fulfill the model of the Rotary — “service above self,” said Rotary member and one of the organizers, Barbara Nevin. “Giving back to your community not only changes others lives, it changes your own. What better thing to do during a pandemic than show how to help people?”
The Rotary also wanted “someone from everywhere” — Craig works nationally, Pavett is in the Twin Cities, Lahmami-Langlois works overseas and Phillips is local.
Visitors do not need to be Rotary members to attend. All speakers will be virtual, and each session can hold up to 100 virtual guests. Twenty people can also register for a free breakfast at the American Legion, sponsored by Union Place. Participants must register online at chanhassenrotary.org for each speaker separately.
Here are this year’s selected speakers.
Dr. Jay Craig, presenting March 10, is the Rotary district governor for the largest district in North America. An accomplished Vietnam combat veteran, mentor, now-retired chiropractor and jack-of-all-trades, Craig will discuss “Being a Leader in These Difficult Times."
Greg Pavett, presenting March 17, is the founder and executive director of the Humanity Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to helping those facing food insecurity. By “rescuing” food about to be discarded from local businesses and food shelves, the Alliance makes ready-to-eat meals that can be delivered to Minnesotans in need. Pavett will discuss the nonprofit’s success and how it has affected the local community.
Fatima Lahmami-Langlois, presenting March 24, co-founded Foundation Coup de Cœur, a foundation devoted to bringing clean drinking water to communities in need. The organization has partnered with Rotary clubs worldwide to take on over 100 water projects around the world, providing 600,000 beneficiaries with water and filtration systems. Lahmami-Langlois will speak about the foundation and its success.
Congressman Dean Phillips, presenting March 31, represents Minnesota’s third district, covering portions of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka Counties. A Twin Cities small-business owner, philanthropist, member of multiple House of Representatives committees and vice chair of bipartisan group Problem Solvers Caucus, Phillips will speak about COVID-19 relief.