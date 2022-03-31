In an effort to help Ukrainian refugees, the Rotary Club of Chanhassen has teamed up with the Rotary Club Miskolc in Hungary to provide funds for necessities and services.
Tim Erhart, a Rotary member for 25 years, was looking to connect with a Rotary club based near the Ukrainian border after war broke out earlier this month. He decided on a Hungarian club because he had visited the country in the past. He learned that the Rotary Club Miskolc was helping refugees and asked how the Chanhassen club could assist.
When there are emergencies or disasters, Rotary clubs step in to help. When Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005, the club loaded up trailers of items to bring to people in the wake of the disaster, Erhart said.
“This is kind of typical of what Rotarians do,” Erhart said. “It was just natural to reach out to another club that would be in that area.”
The Rotary Club Miskolc has provided supplies such as medicine, groceries, diapers and formula for the people, mostly women and children, fleeing the war in Ukraine. It has provided temporary housing for 20 mothers and 40 children from Kyiv. The club has also been collaborating with other clubs in both Hungary and Ukraine.
“It’s just to help these people who just had their lives turned upside down,” said Rotary President Tom Furlong, who has been a member for about 20 years.
Two weeks ago, the Rotary Club of Chanhassen sent its first contribution of $1,000 to the Rotary Club Miskolc. The club has plans to send more in the upcoming weeks. Members of the club, as well as other local clubs, such as the Rotary Club of Minnetonka, have donated money to the cause, bringing the next contribution up to $20,000, Erhart said. Local businesses are also interested in raising money, Furlong added.
“Even though it’s literally halfway around the world, this is something that our club can do to help people that are really in need and need our help right now,” Furlong said.
Rotary clubs are able to provide these resources quickly and efficiently to make a great impact, Furlong said. The great thing about Rotary is that since all members are volunteers, all of the funds are being used to purchase supplies and provide essential services, Erhart said, adding there is a tremendous amount of volunteer work that goes into being part of the club.
“It gives Rotary members the opportunity to serve others which is … our mantra in our organization,” Erhart said.
Community members interested in donating to Rotary Club Miskolc, can visit chanhassenrotary.org.
Another way community members can get involved is by becoming a member of the Rotary Club. The club is holding a membership open house on May 3 at the Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W 78th St. in Chanhassen. People can stop by, speak with members and learn about how they can take part.