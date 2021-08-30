This Labor Day is sure to be fueled with fun and some spectacular cars.
The Rotary Club of Chanhassen is hosting an inaugural car show and parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m.
The idea for a hybrid car show and parade was hatched last year. However, the event had to be put on hold, due to COVID-19. Hopefully it will be the first annual if it’s a success, said Earl Milbrath, a Rotary member and chair of the event’s steering committee.
Chanhassen Rotary members realized there was no city organized Labor Day celebration and decided to jump on the opportunity. Rotary members knew of other communities that hosted car shows, such as Victoria, and wanted to give it a spin.
Around 200 cars are expected to be part of the event. But, the show isn’t limited to classic cars. Some people are planning to bring Teslas, and even a new Ford Bronco. People are fascinated by electric cars and some of the new models coming out of Ford and General Motors, said Michael Howe, a Rotary and steering committee member.
“We welcome all,” Howe added.
The car parade will begin near Audubon Road, traveling east on 78th Street; south on Great Plains Boulevard; west on 79th Street; north on Market Boulevard, and east on Market Street, ending at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres parking lot, the site of the car show.
Howe has recruited car enthusiasts from Victoria car shows, the Westwood Wheeler Car Show and those who have participated in Fourth of July car shows of the past.
Building community
Attendees will be able to walk around and check out the cars on display. A music system will be playing car-themed songs such as “I can’t drive 55.”
Attendees can grab a hot dog from Dog Park Gourmet Hot Dogs and a cold beer from the rotary beer wagon. Nearby Brindisi’s Pub will also offer an array of food and beverages. Local restaurants are encouraged to offer Labor Day specials, Milbrath said.
There will be free ice cream and popcorn for children and games such as cornhole. There will also be free SouthWest Transit vintage trolley rides. The Rotary will be promoting its annual Breakfast with Santa event, so Santa will be available for photo opportunities and will even be part of the parade.
According to Milbrath, the intention of the event is to give the community another opportunity to gather.
“That builds the cohesiveness of the community. It also gives visibility to rotary and it gives visibility to the local auto-oriented businesses,” Milbrath said.
The Chanhassen Rotary supports local and international organizations. It’s all about service, Milbrath said. Funds raised at this event go almost entirely back into the local community, he added.