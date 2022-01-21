The city of Chanhassen is looking for residents interested in serving on various commissions. Terms are for three years unless otherwise noted. No prior experience is required to apply. Applications will be accepted through Friday, Jan. 28.
Applicants will be interviewed by the Chanhassen City Council on Monday, Feb. 18 and Monday, March 14 during its work session. Commissioners will be appointed by the mayor and City Council at a March 21 meeting. Commission terms will take effect in April.
Vacancies
There are three positions available on the Planning Commission, two positions available on the Parks and Recreation Commission, two positions available on the Environmental Commission, three positions available on the Senior Commission and three positions available on the Economic Development Commission.
To apply or learn more about the commissions, visit ci.chanhassen.mn.us/831/Commission-Vacancies.