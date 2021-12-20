The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved the 2022 tax levy as $12.7 million at its Dec. 13 Truth in Taxation hearing. The levy increased by $596,376, or 4.9%, from 2021.
For a taxpayer with a $400,000 home with no market value increase, the homeowner can expect to pay approximately $12 more annually, said City Administrator Laurie Hokkanen.
The majority of the tax levy increase will go toward the general fund. There is also an increase of $76,490 to capital funds and an increase of $4,040 to the debt levy.
The 2022 budget includes $100,000 for a new economic development position and $110,000 for two additional firefighters. The city will be using $160,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding for these positions, Hokkanen said.
During the presentation, Hokkanen addressed the successes the city has experienced. The pavement management plan is fully funded, which is a great success for financial management, which the city has adopted over the past few years, she said. Other successes include establishing five-year financial plans, funding innovative technology and completing an employee compensation study, she said.
No Chanhassen community members were present at the meeting to speak during the hearing.