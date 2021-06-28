The City of Chanhassen’s 38th annual 4th of July Celebration will commence July 2 after a COVID-19 hiatus.
“We are expecting to have especially high and enthusiastic attendance this year,” said Chanhassen Recreation Supervisor Priya Tandon.
Family fun
Family Night at the Carnival will run from 3-10 p.m. at City Center Park July 2.
The Chanhassen Farmers’ Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 at City Center Park, followed by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen’s “Taste of Chanhassen and Beer Garden” event from 4:30 to 11 p.m.
In the Chanhassen Elementary East Parking Lot, a “kiddie parade” featuring decorated wagons, bikes and strollers will run from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Live entertainment spans the weekend celebration. A performance by the Stone Daisy Band will fill City Center Park at 5:30 p.m. July 3, followed by an appearance by Pop ROCKS at the subsequent street dance.
Parade
Produced by the Rotary Club of Chanhassen, the Fourth of July Parade will commence at 2:30 p.m. July 4 in downtown Chanhassen at no cost to the public.
Approximately 55 units will participate in the parade.
The Chanhassen High School Band, Chanhassen Middle School Band and Waconia High School Band will participate in the parade along with three drum and bugle corps, three groups of clowns and entertainers, including jugglers and stilt-walkers, and a unicycle group.
This year’s parade theme is “Americans Unite by Volunteering.” Spectators can expect to see Distinguished Service Award recipient Connie Schibilla in a white Cadillac convertible, recognized by the Rotary Club.
“We focused our attention on getting service clubs and nonprofits in the parade,” Erhart said. Service clubs including the morning rotary, the evening rotary and the Chanhassen Lions will appear in the parade.
“That’s cool, because the Lions haven’t been in the parade in a long time,” Erhart said. “But we got them fired up, so we’ve got them.”
Nonprofits making an appearance at the parade include Bountiful Basket, Camp Tanadoona, Ed•e Community Bus, Love INC, WeCAB and FurniShare. The Legion, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be present as well.
New attractions this year include llamas, courtesy of Carver County 4-H. The llamas will be located in City Center Park an hour prior the parade for kids to pet and feet.
“Everybody loves llamas,” said Tim Erhart, Parade Coordinator and Chanhassen resident of 40 years. “All kinds of fun stuff for kids to see,” Erhart said. In addition to the 4-H llamas, horses and candy will be featured along with, as usual, the T-6 flyover.
Another updated part of the parade is the online program, accessible through QR codes on yard signs posted along the parade route. The codes redirect browsers to the Rotary Club website and detail each parade unit’s history.
Grand finale
The “fireworks Chan-tac-ular” display will be presented at Lake Ann Park at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Because of the event, the trail between Lake Ann Park and Greenwood Shores Park will remain closed from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.