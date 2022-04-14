April is National Donate Life Month, which honors those who have saved lives by donating their organs and tissues. Tom Costello of Chaska is among those being honored due to his choice to donate following a fatal accident.
From an early age, Tom had a big heart, said his mom Beth Costello. He was curious, loved school and reading, and was a lifelong learner. He started taking Taekwondo lessons in the third grade and earned a fifth-degree black belt by the time he was 24 years old.
“People referred to him as kind of being wicked smart, but he still had this huge heart,” Beth said.
When Tom was 15 years old, he was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s lymphoma. His chemotherapy treatments were aggressive, but Tom always maintained his positive outlook, Beth said.
Keeping up in school was a priority for Tom. He spoke with each of his teachers at Chaska High School about his diagnosis and put together a plan so that he wouldn’t fall behind in his classes. He missed very few days of school, Beth said, adding it was a safe place for him.
“Once he had beat cancer, he really kind of just had this new lease on life,” Beth said. “Just really living every day to the fullest.”
Tom participated in many activities, from Quiz Bowl to DECA. After being diagnosed with cancer, he became heavily involved in Relay for Life; became a spokesperson for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and became a Make-A-Wish Foundation ambassador, after having taken his own Make-A-Wish trip to the Vatican in Rome.
After graduating from Chaska High School in 2015, Tom attended University of Wisconsin-Madison. In college, he gave a TEDx talk about how things will happen in life that you can’t control; what you can control is your reaction.
“Which is just kind of crazy that given how everything happened, that he gave a speech on that,” Beth said.
Tom graduated with a triple major and landed his dream job in New York City as an investment banker. In 2021, he decided to take a new job in investment banking, but before he started, he planned to take the summer off to travel and decompress.
On June 10, 2021 Tom flew home to have a dad and son weekend with a couple of his best friends at the family’s cabin. The next morning they all got up to go water skiing. He had learned how to waterski when he was only 3 years old and was very good, Beth said.
Tom had what appeared to be a minor wipe out, Beth said. When the boat came back around, he was face down in the water and wasn’t breathing. His dad called 911 and a helicopter airlifted him to North Memorial Hospital.
The doctors told the Costello family that there was nothing they could do and Tom wouldn’t survive. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury. The family was in complete shock, Beth said.
Tom had been upfront with his family that he wanted to donate his organs if anything happened to him, Beth said. So when doctors approached the family about organ donation, the answer was clear.
“We had prayed very, very hard for our miracle to come true of him surviving,” Beth said. “When it became apparent that we were not going to get our miracle, we kind of took on the mantra of you know, we didn't we didn't get our miracle, but we are going to be able to give a lot of other families their miracle by donating his organs and his tissues.”
ORGAN MATCHES
Around 100,000 people are waiting for a transplant nationally, according to LifeSource, an organ procurement organization. In Minnesota alone there are approximately 2,500 people waiting for a transplant.
Within 48 hours, organ matches were found. The hospital held a large flag raising ceremony to honor Tom. The Costello family was told that his donation affected up to 75 lives.
“His entire life, he was a very giving person and he was really known for random acts of kindness,” Beth said. “I think we really felt like we were able to honor his last wishes of giving back to someone by donating his organs.”
The Costellos are thankful that Tom had the organ donation conversation with his family, so they didn’t have to waver on the decision, Beth said.
Tom was the family's hero for beating childhood cancer, Beth said. And now, “He's a hero to a lot of people because he saved so many lives by just making that selfless decision.”
Since the accident Beth has become involved in advocacy work. She is an ambassador for LifeSource and seeks opportunities to tell Tom’s story. Her intention is to get the word out that if people feel strongly about organ donation, they should make it known to their family.
“I feel like we have this opportunity to really try to make the world a better place … by spreading the word about the importance of organ donation,” Beth said.
The Costello family has heard from three people who received Tom’s organs. The transplants had gone well and the recipients were feeling better than they had in years, Beth said, adding they had a genuine appreciation for their second chance of life.
Fundraising effort
The Costello family has created the Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit in Tom’s memory. To learn more about the organization, visit thomasacostellolegacyfoundation.org.
The foundation is hosting its first annual fundraising golf tournament on June 6 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska. At the fundraiser there will be speakers from LifeSource and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. There will also be a silent auction and a dinner. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the two organizations.
As an ambassador, Beth has learned that many people often don’t list themselves as a donor because they don’t know what it means. Anyone interested in becoming an organ donor can do so online at life-source.org/register.
“We're just gonna try really hard to make the world a better place in his memory because I know he would have done that he would have gone on to do good things,” Beth said.