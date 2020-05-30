A protest in solidarity with police brutality victims, scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Chaska's Firemen's Park, has been moved online.
Chanhassen High School protest organizer Ella Sloane confirmed Saturday evening that the event will be held virtually.
"We are all extremely impressed and appreciative of the community support for our event," a Facebook statement read. "However, threats to our student speakers have forced us to alter our current in-person protest plans."
The cancellation joins a second event, "Solidarity Sunday," organized by ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism) and Latino V.O.I.C.E.S., a grassroots social justice organization. "Solidarity Sunday" will begin its virtual event, via ROAR's Facebook page, at noon Sunday. People can leave comments and watch the live stream.
The events were in response to the death of George Floyd earlier this week.
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, according to a criminal complaint issued Friday.
Sloane said organizers will create a video conference through Zoom, available at 3 p.m. Sunday. Student speeches, a moment of silence, and an open forum are expected to take place. There will be no march to the police station Sunday.
People will be available at Firemen's Park collecting donations from 2 to 3 p.m. "to help individuals who are being affected by current events" in the Twin Cities, she said.
People can donate food, laundry detergent, diapers, soap, toothbrushes and feminine hygiene products.