Phase 1 of Chevalle Project

The Le Rive Restoration Project brought in new paths, benches and native plants to a small section of the Chevalle Estates development on Lake Bavaria.

 Courtesy photo/ Nathalie Shanstrom

Chevalle Country Estates, a seven-neighborhood development of 304 homes, is in the process of transforming a half-acre of land near Lake Bavaria into a native plant haven.

From being overrun with invasive species to now having proper paths, benches and native plants, the Le Rive Restoration Project is on its way to creating “a place where people can connect with nature” and a “place of rest, restoration and beauty,” according to a project summary.

