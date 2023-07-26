Chevalle Country Estates, a seven-neighborhood development of 304 homes, is in the process of transforming a half-acre of land near Lake Bavaria into a native plant haven.
From being overrun with invasive species to now having proper paths, benches and native plants, the Le Rive Restoration Project is on its way to creating “a place where people can connect with nature” and a “place of rest, restoration and beauty,” according to a project summary.
“The homeowners association wanted to provide an amenity in this common area that was just turf grass. It was just kind of wasted space in a way,” said Nathalie Shanstrom, a registered landscape architect with Pasque Ecological Design and Consulting. “Instead of polluting the environment by having to mow the lawn all the time, they wanted to provide a lot of ecological benefits by providing wildlife habitat and native plants.”
Shanstrom explained that there’s “a lot of research showing how bad gas lawn mowers are, like how much they pollute way more than a car.” She also pointed out that it’s also less expensive to maintain native plants than a manicured lawn.
But the initial clearing out of the land proved to be hard work.
“You have vines. You have ostensibly horrible weeds in there,” said Chuck Kundschier, a Terra Vista neighborhood resident and president of the Chevalle Board of Directors. “And in the middle of it was a dying boxelder tree, huge boxelder tree.”
The area, which was “loaded with buckthorn and thistle,” was cleared out in the fall of 2022 and will be an ongoing process to combat.
When designing the prairie, Shanstrom wanted to make sure that there was still an artistic element to what she was doing.
She strategically placed 19 species of native plants in the areas immediately along the paths going through the land for “aesthetics and to draw the eye in different ways.” Her ultimate goal was to “emulate the essence and regional character of our native prairie.”
The approximately 43-plant seed mixture that was spread out further away from the paths contains seven grass species, one sedge species and 35 wildflower species.
Shanstrom shared her favorite quote from Darrel Morrison, a native plant landscape architect: “There is sometimes a misperception that designing with native plant communities and natural processes is not sufficiently artful. In reality, it can be considered to be a new art form appropriate to the twenty-first century: ‘ecological art’, which is simultaneously aesthetically rich, ecologically sound, evocative of place and dynamic.”
Kundschier has already fallen in love with the little bit of progress that the new Le Rive Restoration Project has made.
“I go over there now at night to relax,” he said. “We have two benches in the area and I’ll sit on one and just contemplate. I can’t hear it, but I pretend I can hear all these hundreds of thousands of beautiful seeds germinating.”
The development will start to see real progress in the spring of 2024, but the next few years will be important for keeping invasive species down to help these native plants thrive.
“It’s just a joyous project … our goal is to keep Chevalle beautiful,” Kundschier said.