The Chanhassen City Council voted Monday to delay all planned road construction projects to 2021 or later, following a loss of state funding due to COVID-19.
The city had previously planned on using Municipal State Aid funding, which comes from Minnesota Department of Transportation taxes and fees, for several projects this year. But due to a drop in Minnesotans driving, money for road repair has plummeted statewide.
Projects shelved include the Lake Lucy, Choctaw and Kurvers repairs. The city will continue to pay for the Lyman, Powers and Lake Lucy pedestrian crossing projects out of the revolving assessment fund, as they were already in progress. The decision to pause other repairs preserves the city’s existing 2021 budget.
“This isn’t about whether or not roads need to be addressed, it’s about how the city is going to pay for our roads with such a shortage from the state,” said Mayor Elise Ryan. “It isn’t the need, it’s the ability to fund that need.”
The decision came after the council delayed the vote last meeting due to MSA’s sudden lack of funding. They directed city staff to create a new plan that would not require a property tax levy increase, a one-time cash infusion or bonding.
Other options considered included pausing all but one to three projects and funding them by pulling money from the city’s revolving assessment fund, which would reduce future roadway budgets.
However, picking just one would not be fair to other residents, especially ones going through financial hardship, said Councilor Jerry McDonald.
Residents of the streets being repaired would have been assessed. Several had already protested the city’s assessments, which racked up to $2,000-$3,000 per household on some streets. With coronavirus challenging finances, the timing just isn’t right, some residents told the council.
“If we’re going to postpone the vast majority of projects, why should we single out just one neighborhood?” said McDonald.
Public Works Director/City Engineer Charles Howley also reaffirmed that no streets are in desperate need of repair — nothing will turn to gravel before next year. The city will continue minor upkeep such as patching holes, he said.
“We don’t take it lightly to push projects out, but we also have an obligation as a council to utilize funds for projects that require our payment now,” Mayor Ryan said. “They’re all important, but we didn’t want to put some people in a challenging situation because of finances.”
The projects will be reevaluated next year.