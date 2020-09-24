Eligible families can now receive a free laptop in a move to close the digital divide in Carver County.
The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved a new program that gives one laptop per household to those in need due to COVID-19. The funds will come from the federal Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“Access to technology is very important,” said Carver County Board of Commissioner Chair James Ische. “It ensures residents’ ability to participate in job searches, access education, stay connected to telemedicine and allow for active engagement with employment. Carver County is committed to help every resident to stay virtually connected.”
The county plans to purchase 160 laptop devices, which will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis before Nov. 1. Residents must show a need due to COVID-19 to receive a device.
To view eligibility requirements and obtain an application, visit the Carver County Income Support website. Paper applications can be picked up in person at the Carver County Government Center, 602 East Fourth Street, Chaska.