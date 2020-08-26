"Stronger Together: We all fight together."
It was the theme of 2020's Carver County Relay for Life earlier this month. But with COVID, "together" instead looked like a Facebook live event, broadcast from the community center.
The cancer-central event for survivors, loved ones and a cure, had people walking together in smaller groups or hosting at-home viewing parties.
The emcee of the night, Dianne Breyer from Waconia, has a multi-layered history with the group. She's been a co-chair, team captain and participant.
To kick things off, Ava Hanna sang the national anthem.
Then co-chairs Buffy Knopik and Connie Schwichtenberg told stories, while Amy Sundberg with the American Cancer Society Society spoke throughout the event.
Colleen Stanley and Katie Archer told the group of their late parents' battles with cancer.
Organizers thank their many sponsors, viewers, and people who donated. The county's chapter has raised over $15,000 and will take donations through the end of September.
Next year's relay is slated to be in-person.