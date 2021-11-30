The Chaska Valley Family Theater presents Disney’s “Newsies,” the Broadway musical based on the 1992 motion picture and real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899. The musical will be performed Dec. 3-12 at the Chanhassen High School Auditorium, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen.
The show runs matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays. Adult tickets are $20 and student/senior tickets are $15. Saturday, Dec. 4 features a sensory-friendly production.
“Newsies” is about young newspaper sellers that are exploited by their bosses, including the infamous Joseph Pulitzer. The newsboys set out to enact change and are met by the ruthlessness of big business, according to a release for the show.
The production features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman. The show has high-energy choreography, gorgeous musical numbers and stunning costuming, the release stated. It also features a 12-piece live pit orchestra.
Director and Choreographer Kirsten Nelson has assembled a talented cast of performers including Kaitlyn Gellerman as Katherine Plumber and Paul Hoselton as Jack Kelly. The production also features local professional actors including Zachary Hedner as Joseph Pulitzer and Natalie Dulka as Ms. Medda Larkin.
The Chaska Valley Family Theatre has provided opportunities for families to experience theater together for over 25 years. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased online at cvft.org.