Eastern Carver County Schools (ECCS) is adding some restraints to social media use in the district.
A message written by six of the district’s secondary school principals went out to families earlier this month regarding a change in social media access.
As of Feb. 7, access to TikTok, Snapchat and Discord on district-owned student devices and the district’s wireless networks was shut down. However, students can still use their own data and equipment to access the sites.
Social media is not new to Chanhassen High School Principal Doug Bullinger. Even 10 years ago he was noticing students making bad choices and not representing themselves well online. While this imposed change will not fix all social media ills, it’s a way for the district take away the tool, he said.
Bullinger has noticed a disconnect between how students treat someone in person versus behind a screen. He estimates that when there are issues between students, about 90% of the time the problem started on social media.
“They’re making up their own stories about the other person and so they’re not in a good kind of headspace to navigate that disagreement that they might have,” Bullinger said. “It might be a very small thing, but social media made it bigger.”
The district is now identifying ways to support its learners and help them make better choices, said Director of Communications and Community Relations Celi Haga. Part of that is incorporating digital citizenship and digital wellness lessons over the next several months and into the future.
These lessons won’t be anything new to students, Bullinger said. Lessons will include matters such as thinking before posting and being the same person online as in person. He anticipates student input on what the digital citizenship lessons will look like will increase their impact.
“I think the big goal is just to be the good kids that they are,” Bullinger said.
More than just restricting access to social media, the district wants to partner with parents, Haga said. The district wants to work with families to help students understand what a powerful tool their phones are and the consequences of misuse.
“We just continue to work in partnership with our families and our community to support our kids,” Haga said. “Don’t be afraid to have those conversations about social media with your kids.”
The message sent to ECCS high school and middle school families stated that there have been multiple instances this year where social media posts have been used to hurt or scare members of the community. The district does its best to report and investigate the instances, it stated.
According to Bullinger, the school climate is solid. The restraints on social media in school are intended to be put in place before something bigger happens. He also noted that social media platforms are places where people constantly compare themselves to others.
“My hope and dream … for students is that they are happier humans,” Bullinger said. “That they’re not being chipped away at by social media.”
One of the district’s key objectives is to create a welcoming, safe and inclusive environment for students, Haga said. Ultimately, she hopes that they are helping students understand the choices they make outside of school on the internet also affects them within the school.
“We are a … place of teaching and learning, and that’s our job,” Haga said. “If we can help parents talk to their kids, if we can talk to kids and help them make better choices then that benefits the entire community.”