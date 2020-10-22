What would our cities look like if kids were in charge?
That’s what the League of Minnesota Cities’ annual Mayor for a Day essay contest wants to explore. Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade Minnesota students can write an essay about what they would do if they were in charge of a city. The winners will receive $100 each.
Entries must be emailed or postmarked by Dec. 7, and the three winners will also have their essays published in Minnesota Cities magazine. The winners will be notified in early January.
For more information and an entry form, visit www.lmc.org/about/mayor-for-a-day-essay-contest/.