It’s not hard for Lindsey Steele to get her two sons interested in books.
Add running and jumping to the reading session, and the Chaska family is sold.
Steele and the boys, 2- and 5-year-old Rowan and Porter, followed white foam core signs around Firemen’s Park last Thursday, romping to and fro in the grassy area.
The family was among several that morning to check out the Carver County Library’s StoryWalk, a collection of children’s books viewable from the great outdoors.
Each sign holds a page in the book, accompanied by instructions like: “Puff yourself up as big as you can like a cloud. Float your way to the next stop.”
READING INTO IT
Jennifer Hemken, youth services librarian, explains the process that happens before people can enjoy the StoryWalks.
Children’s librarians across the county’s six branches work together to choose the stories. Selections come from a group of books already blown up.
They’ll then buy a handful and take them to the county sign shop to be transferred to foam core.
In total, the libraries have 15 stories. They use funding from a larger collection budget. One year they might buy a book for, say $25, and use it for many years until it gets damaged. They keep a list of when and where the books were used, and rotate them for freshness.
As far as which books make the final cut?
“We’re looking for ones that have a great story and artwork combination, and also the right length,” Hemken said. “You want it long enough to have a good walk, but not having a marathon.”
She said they try to feature story authors and illustrators from different backgrounds.
“We have opportunities to learn and we select books that reflect that,” Hemken said. “When we purchase books for our collection in general, we try to look for diversity.”
PANDEMIC IN MIND
The StoryWalk program, started in Vermont, entered the Carver County libraries in 2013. Though it’s been going strong for seven years, this is the first year a pandemic has been in consideration. Luckily, it offers a way for families to be active with little concern.
“This is a way to enjoy books, enjoy being outside, and be able to social distance,” Hemken said.
It was the Steele family’s first time at the StoryWalk.
Lindsey said she liked the book, which was “Water Is Water” by Miranda Paul, and thought it was great how active the boys could be while reading.
“They stayed entertained the whole time and my youngest stayed in his stroller the whole time, which he doesn’t usually do,” she said.
In the car ride home, the boys expressed interest in going to the next StoryWalk.
Following further behind the Steele family was the Stories, a Chaska family of four.
They’d been to the Waconia StoryWalk and virtual library events, but it was their first time seeing what the Firemen’s Park book had to offer. What struck Shannon Storie the most was how COVID-friendly it was.
“I liked that it was spread out — the pages were all spread out,” she said, which left room for fun activities in-between like crawling low to the ground.
That day was her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Sam. With COVID in the mix, they didn’t have a babysitter so they celebrated it “all family-style,” she said.
“We appreciate that there are groups out there that are making safe, fun activities for families to do right now,” Shannon said.