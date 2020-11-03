The Minnesota River Valley Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is collecting deer hides for the Hides for Habitat Program.
The donated hides are sold to fur buyers, with the money going to fund various habitat projects in the area. Hunters can drop off hides at over a dozen collection boxes across 10 west metro cities, and donations are collected through November.
See the full list of donation spots below:
Borough Bowl
235 South Ash Street
Belle Plaine MN 56011
Cabin Fever Sporting Goods
1550 Arboretum Blvd.
Victoria MN 55386
Clancy's Bar & Pizza Parlor
220 Triangle Lane N.
Jordan MN 55352
Eagle's Club
220 - 2nd Avenue W.
Shakopee MN 55379
Hennens's Auto Service
807 - 1st Avenue E.
Shakopee MN 55379
Holiday StationStore
1381 Greenwood Court
Shakopee MN 55379
Holiday StationStore
102 County Road 37 E
New Prague MN 56071
Home Solutions
520 Faxon Road N.
Norwood Young America MN 55368
P & R Taxidermy
4550 Pleasant Street SE
Prior Lake MN 55372
Prior Lake Ace Hardware
16820 Duluth Avenue
Prior Lake MN 55372
Prior Lake Bait & Tackle
15760 Hwy 13 South
Prior Lake MN 55372
Rice County Hwy Dept Shop
110 - 5th Avenue NW
Lonsdale MN 55046
USFWS Parking Lot
5981 Co. Road #101
Shakopee MN 55379
New Market Township Hall
8950 - 230th Street East
Lakeville MN 55044
For more information, contact Barb Breeggemann at 952-445-4396.