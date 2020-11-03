Deer Hunting

Minnesota’s firearms deer season begins half an hour before sunrise Nov 7.

 Minnesota DNR photo

The Minnesota River Valley Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is collecting deer hides for the Hides for Habitat Program.

The donated hides are sold to fur buyers, with the money going to fund various habitat projects in the area. Hunters can drop off hides at over a dozen collection boxes across 10 west metro cities, and donations are collected through November.

See the full list of donation spots below:

 

Borough Bowl

235 South Ash Street

Belle Plaine  MN  56011

Cabin Fever Sporting Goods

1550 Arboretum Blvd.

Victoria  MN  55386

Clancy's Bar & Pizza Parlor

220 Triangle Lane N.

Jordan  MN  55352

Eagle's Club

220 - 2nd Avenue W.

Shakopee  MN  55379

Hennens's Auto Service

807 - 1st Avenue E.

Shakopee  MN  55379

Holiday StationStore

1381 Greenwood Court

Shakopee  MN  55379

Holiday StationStore

102 County Road 37 E

New Prague  MN  56071

Home Solutions

520 Faxon Road N.

Norwood Young America  MN  55368

P & R Taxidermy

4550 Pleasant Street SE

Prior Lake  MN  55372

Prior Lake Ace Hardware

16820 Duluth Avenue

Prior Lake  MN  55372

Prior Lake Bait & Tackle

15760 Hwy 13 South

Prior Lake  MN  55372

Rice County Hwy Dept Shop

110 - 5th Avenue NW

Lonsdale  MN  55046

USFWS Parking Lot

5981 Co. Road #101

Shakopee  MN  55379

New Market Township Hall

8950 - 230th Street East

Lakeville  MN  55044

For more information, contact Barb Breeggemann at 952-445-4396.

