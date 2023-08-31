Promises of a petting zoo, bounce house and Cotton-Eyed Joe can only mean one thing — the annual Barnyard Boogie is returning to the Chanhassen Rec Center to kick-off the fall season.
Co-sponsored by the Chanhassen and Victoria Parks and Recreation Departments, Barnyard Boogie gives preschool-aged children and their families the chance to pet some of their favorite animals and boogie to classic barnyard tunes such as the Chicken Dance and Barnyard Role Call. Games, crafts, and refreshments will also be available for attendees who need a break from boogieing.
For the past 15 years, animals for the event have been supplied by Paragon Party Ponies and Petting Zoo, according to Rec Center Manager Jodi Sarles. Paragon is a local, family-owned pony farm and business based in nearby Mayer.
Past Barnyard Boogies have also featured llamas from Llama Mama MN, which is owned and operated by Brenda Zachrison. Zachrison fell in love with llamas approximately 10 years ago when her kindergartener and second grader joined 4H, and to this day, she is involved in the Carver County 4H Llama Program.
Zachrison’s llamas are loveable and kid-friendly, according to the Llama Mama website. One of them, Zoe, is even a registered therapy llama.
“Smiles abound as families meet the farmer and her animals, bounce in the bounce house, play games and dance,” Sarles wrote of the event in an email. “Chanhassen and Victoria Recreation Centers collaborate to create a fun event for community entertainment.”
Barnyard Boogie attracted nearly 200 attendees last year and this year will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. This is an outdoor event located at the Chanhassen Rec Center. The cost is $7 per person and free for children one and under.