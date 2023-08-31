Promises of a petting zoo, bounce house and Cotton-Eyed Joe can only mean one thing — the annual Barnyard Boogie is returning to the Chanhassen Rec Center to kick-off the fall season.

Co-sponsored by the Chanhassen and Victoria Parks and Recreation Departments, Barnyard Boogie gives preschool-aged children and their families the chance to pet some of their favorite animals and boogie to classic barnyard tunes such as the Chicken Dance and Barnyard Role Call. Games, crafts, and refreshments will also be available for attendees who need a break from boogieing.

