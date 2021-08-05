Think of your childhood home. What do you remember most? Would it be the large front window where the Christmas tree was perched every winter? The smell of the kitchen on Thanksgiving? Maybe that squeaky stair that you always seemed to step on.
At 78th Street West and Frontier Trail, a prominent corner in Chanhassen, stands a grand home. The house at 7727 Frontier Trail, with its detailed roofline, double-sided porch and blue paint job, with white trim, stands out to passersby.
But there is more history behind this home than any onlooker could know.
Over the years, prominent local figures called the house home. Henry Kelm built the house in 1909. It was the childhood home to his son, Elmer Kelm, a Chanhassen banker who was key to the merger of the Democratic and Farmer-Labor parties.
In 1911, the home was sold it to Albert Pauly, who owned the mercantile in Chanhassen in the early 1900s. Another notable inhabitant is Gene Coulter, Pauly’s son-in-law and the city of Chanhassen’s first mayor.
COMING BACK
Amid hot and humid temperatures on July 28, several people with connections to the house gathered for a photo and to reminisce.
Four of that bunch were Pauly’s grandchildren, including Tom Pauly. According to him, it’s rare to see a historic home like this one in Chanhassen. It was one of the nicest houses in town for 40 years, he said. While his memories are limited because he was so young, there is a lot of family history within the walls of the home. Tom’s dad was even born in the house.
In 1957, the Yanisch family bought the house and owned it until 1974. Terry Yanisch, who lived in the house until he was 18 years old, recounted growing up in the house when Highway 5 used to run right past. Semis would go by and his mother never came out to do a headcount on her children, he said with a laugh.
Terry remembered railroad tracks ran near the house, so vagrants who rode the railroad would often depart nearby. Houses in the area were marked, so they knew where they could get a free meal, he said. His house was one of them.
The house is also part of a love story. Terry ended up marrying his wife Charlie Yanisch, Pauly’s granddaughter, who lived in the house when she was a 1-year-old.
“When I got married to my wife, my mother said it was my wife’s father and my father, who had both died, playing out their last card. So it’s just a lot of connections here,” Terry said. “My wife spent her first year living in this house before we even came to this town.”
FOUNDATION
Steve Yanisch hadn’t expected to get choked up when he visited the house on that hot day.
A person’s childhood is a massive thing, he said, adding that time moves slowly when you’re a kid, so it seems like an eternity. Looking back on it, it’s your whole foundation, he said.
“The whole neighborhood was important to us,” Steve said.
According to Steve, if you ask any of the people gathered at the house that day, they would say it’s their house. They all had different memories from different times, he said. Terry agreed and said he feels strangely possessive of the house, and his wife refers to it as her house too.
“It seems like I was here forever,” Terry said.
NEW LIFE
The current owners were the first people to really take an interest in the house, Tom said. He always told them that his grandma and grandpa were up there keeping an eye on the house, he said, with a laugh.
“We’re all just beside ourselves thrilled to see this happening because, you know, this is really the invitation into Chanhassen when you come into this town,” Terry said.
“It’s a focus point and it should be shown off,” he said. “So, it’s a big deal to all of us with ties to it,” he added.
Elver Flores and his family purchased the house a little over a year ago. They started a business reselling homes a few years back. Flores said he is excited about the job they did on the house. He is glad that the former occupants are happy with how they took care of the home, he added.
The home will be on the market. According to Real Estate Agent Estefania Borns, the house has been taken care of and loved by the family. They are looking for new people to move in who will love the house like the previous families did, she said.
“I’ve worked with this family for a couple years now and they always put love into the switches,” Borns said. “This is very personal for them ... they really put a lot of dedication into here.”
The distinctness of the house is apparent to more people than just those with ties to it. Terry has been worked in heating and cooling in Chanhassen for 35 years and whenever he tells people that he grew up in the house, they immediately want to hear all about it. Even through years when it was neglected, they could see it was a grand house, he said.
While the color of the house has changed, and the inside is outfitted with updates and a fresh look, there is a significant amount of family and Chanhassen history that will live on and continue to grow.