For those with a green thumb, one of the joys of spring is getting back into the garden.
However, for first-timers, starting a garden can be intimidating. Southwest News Media reached out to local garden experts for a few tips and tricks to help out beginning gardeners.
What to grow
Tomatoes are the gateway drug to gardening, joked Bill Goergen, a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener. He’s been a volunteer for four years, but has been gardening for over 30 years and is specialized in vegetable gardening.
Tomatoes are great because they’re easy to grow, delicious and gardeners can start them in a container on their deck or patio, Goergen said. Other great plants for beginners include lettuce, sweet peppers and herbs such as cilantro, oregano and basil.
When it comes to flowers, it’s best for beginning gardeners to start with annuals, said Mark and Jen Buse, in an email to Southwest News Media. The Buses are the owners of Minnesota Gardens in Chaska.
Advice for beginners
Mustard Seed Landscaping and Garden Center General Manager Kelly Lorenz suggests gardeners freshen up their gardens with compost. It’s a great way to ensure the soil is nutrient rich for the plants. The stronger and healthier the plant, the better the harvest, she said.
Goergen points to four essential principals when growing a garden. First, the garden must be located somewhere it will get at least six to seven hours of sun every day. Second, gardens should be located with easy access to water so that they don’t dry out. Third, fertilizing the garden is important, as is following the instructions of the particular fertilizer. Lastly, good soil is imperative for a successful garden.
It’s important for gardeners to plan how they will use their harvest, Goergen said. Typically, first-time gardeners plant everything at one time, which means the produce ripens at the same time. He suggested that gardeners can freeze, can or give away extra produce that they don’t eat. Another great thing to do with fresh produce is donate it to a local food shelf, he said.
The Buses emphasized the importance of gardeners saving their plant tags. Put the tags somewhere safe, and at the end of the year, decide which plants worked and which ones didn’t. That information can be used to decide what to plant in the future.
Shopping at local garden centers is the way to go, according to the Buses. People work at garden centers because they love plants. Don’t be overwhelmed or afraid to ask questions, they said, adding they enjoy taking the time to help and make recommendations.
Minnesota Gardens offers gardening help by text to its customers. They started offering “text your gardening questions” a few years ago. They answer over 45 questions a day during peak season (spring and summer) and answer within a few minutes.
“It has expanded to customers sending pictures with questions and the feedback has been very positive,” the Buses said.
Common mistakes
A common mistake that Lorenz sees beginners making is over-watering. People want to make sure they’re watering and taking care of their plants and end up loving them too much, she said. Plants can suffocate in the soil if it doesn’t have enough time to dry out.
Another mistake Lorenz has noticed is people having big aspirations and then quickly getting overwhelmed. It’s best to start off at a moderate level, then gardeners can build up or do a second sowing if they get their garden under control, she said.
What gardeners need
According to Lorenz gardeners will need a comfortable pair of gloves, a basic trowel for digging small holes, a small shovel and preen is a good option to prevent weeds from growing. She also suggests keeping a garden journal to record plants gardeners have tried so they can refer to it in upcoming seasons.
“Invest in good garden tools,” the Buses said. “Having the right garden tools will make gardening very easy, and always keep them clean when done.”
Why gardening?
Gardening is a great way to escape from the internet, social media, work and life’s little problems, the Buses said. Not only that but it is rewarding to grow your own food and cut flowers. In their opinion, there is nothing better than biting into a fresh picked tomato or a cucumber salad from your garden or cutting flowers for your table.
Gardening is a bit of an ongoing experiment, Goergen said. Any given year some plants will be successful and some won’t. It’s not a science, but an art, he added.
“You just know when you’re out there that you’re doing something good,” Goergen said. “You’re bringing life both below and above the ground.”