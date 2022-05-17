A beautiful array of tulips are blooming now at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chanhassen.
Thankfully, the recent storms didn’t faze the tulips, according to the Arboretum. Be sure to catch a glimpse while they’re still in bloom.
Last fall, staff and volunteers planned and planted 40,000 tulips in several gardens and pots. The Arboretum chose to highlight the color yellow, representing the hope and optimism felt each spring. This was especially important after the past few years of the pandemic, according to the Arboretum.
Yellow tulips are placed amid contrasting and complementary hues, such as red, orange, violet and bicolor tulips, the Arboretum said. Visitors will also find an array of green tulips on the terrace in front of the Snyder building.
Keep your eye out for the tulips planted around the Arboretum gatehouse area, on the Snyder Terrace, in the MacMillan Terrace Garden and in front of the Oswald Visitor Center. One of the most spectacular displays of the tulips is in the Griggs/Burke Annual Garden.
Reservations are still required to visit the Arboretum. Admission is $15 for non-members and free for members and visitors 15 years and younger. Reservations can be made online at arb.umn.edu or by calling 612-301-6775 to book.