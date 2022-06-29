The Rotary Club of Chanhassen recently named Jerry McDonald as its 2022 Distinguished Service Award recipient. He will serve at the Rotary’s grand marshal in the Chanhassen Fourth of July parade.
The award is given each year to the Chanhassen resident who has served others in a manner that is above and beyond the level expected of all fellow citizens, according to a press release. Candidates are nominated by local citizens, businesses and civic organizations.
“I’m very grateful for receiving the award and very thankful,” McDonald said. “I just hope I can live up to all of this in the future going forward.”
McDonald said he always looks forward to Chanhassen’s Fourth of July celebration. While he’s been in the parade before, he is excited to serve as the Rotary’s grand marshal.
McDonald, a Chanhassen city councilor and a local attorney, was instrumental in the Chanhassen High School STRIVE program and the Chanhassen Yellow Ribbon organization, according to the release.
McDonald has also been involved with the Rotary Club of Chanhassen, Breakfast with Santa, Carver County’s Veterans Court, Chamber of Commerce, Red Birds baseball, SouthWest Transit Board, Suburban Transit Association Board, and has volunteered with the Loaves and Fishes program, the release stated.
“Jerry’s service to the country, participation in local government, and his continuing volunteer efforts have helped our community to be considered as the best place to live and work in the country,” said Rotary President Tom Furlong. “He’s a wonderful role model for us all”
Prior to working and living in Chanhassen for the last 38 years, McDonald served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1975 on active duty in the North Atlantic and the reserves from 1975 to 1979, the release stated. He raised four children with his wife Carol.