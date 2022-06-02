Jessica Matheson, of Chanhassen, has many roles at Rockford High School. From health and physical education teacher to district equity coordinator to assistant girls varsity basketball coach.
Now she can add SHAPE America 2022 National Teacher of the Year to her list of titles.
The award is given by The Society of Health and Physical Educators, known as SHAPE America. In order to be eligible for the award, she had to have been state teacher of the year. In 2020, she earned the title MNSHAPE Health Teacher of the Year. She also had to be the SHAPE America Central District Health Teacher of the Year, which she won in 2021.
While it was a stressful process, it challenged her thinking about her teaching practices, Matheson said. She thinks she is a better teacher for having gone through the process. The award was officially announced April 29.
“To be selected as the National Health Teacher of the Year is truly an honor; I look up to those who have previously won and I can’t believe my name is amongst theirs,” Matheson said. “I really, truly, care about the success of my students.”
Southwest News Media asked Matheson about her time teaching health and physical education at Rockford High School.
What drew you to teaching health and physical education?
Matheson: I originally intended to become an athletic trainer, but after one semester in college, I thought about the hours I would be working and wanted a career that would be more family friendly. Plus, memorizing science stuff isn’t quite my thing. I decided to listen to my high school cross country and track and field coach, Jane Reminer-Morgan and go into teaching health and physical education, just like her. Jane has been a huge inspiration and role model for me, not only professionally, but personally as well. I had the privilege of working with her at Minnetonka for six years before transitioning into my current position in Rockford and she’s always been extremely supportive of me.
What is most rewarding about your work?
Matheson: I truly enjoy being able to connect with my students, their families and the community I’m teaching in. I love seeing the growth of my students from freshman year until senior year. This time of the school year is bittersweet, as most of the seniors at Rockford High School I’ve had in class at least two times, so I know the students extremely well. For me, teaching is all about the relationships you build, which is the most rewarding aspect.
What do most people not know about your work?
Matheson: I don’t use a textbook and was not provided a curriculum. All of my course contents in both health and physical education, I’ve created or pulled from external nonprofits or through collaborating with other teachers across the world through social media.
What is most challenging about your work?
Matheson: I’m a “yes” person and I am very involved in my school. In addition to teaching health and physical education, I also serve as the district equity coordinator, assistant girls varsity basketball coach, PLC leader, National Honor Society adviser and education foundation teacher liaison.
How do you spend your time outside of work?
Matheson: I live in Chanhassen with my husband, three kids, and Weimaraner. We enjoy the outdoors and you can find me running or biking on the fantastic trails, paddle boarding on our favorite lakes, or coaching the kids in their sports.