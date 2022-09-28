Activate Your Digital Access - SWNewsMedia.com Newspaper Subscribers
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
With the beginning of fall comes the familiar sound of leaves crunching under foot and the earthy scent of the season. This time of year also means a vast array of colorful leaves of red, orange and yellow.
What creates the most beautiful fall foliage? Sunny warm days and cool nights are most ideal for leaf colors, especially during the late summer and early fall, according to Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel with the Twin Cities National Weather Service based in Chanhassen.
- Advertisement -
“A summer that hasn’t been too wet or too dry is also preferred,” Hawblitzel said.
Carver County has experienced a drought for most of the summer, which causes stress to trees and can cause leaves to fall prematurely, Hawblitzel said. However, the upcoming weather pattern of sunny days and cool nights should be favorable for color production.
“The cooler pattern coming up should bring some great leaf peeping weather, so get out and enjoy it,” Hawblitzel said.
Fall color this year should be as stunning if the state does get those ideal conditions, said Sara Berhow, integrated public relations supervisor for the Parks and Trails Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
According to Berhow, temperature and soil moisture both affect leaf colors. While a dry year in some parts of the state may have an impact on the fall colors, it isn’t the only factor.
Don’t miss peak colors
The timing of fall colors varies from year to year in Minnesota. This isn’t surprising, given the fluctuations in weather the state has seen, Hawblitzel said. The effects of climate change also impacts fall leaves. Most notably, by pushing peak color later into the fall, which we’ve seen occurring here and around most of the country, he added.
The time to see peak colors goes by fast. Use the DNR’s Fall Color Finder at dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors/index.html. The tool offers weekly reports of fall colors at each of the 75 state parks and recreation areas.
“Reports typically come in midweek, so we can help prepare people for their weekend adventures to see fall colors,” Berhow said.
Where to experience fall colors
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen is a destination for seeing fall foliage. To see some spectacular colors, check out the Maple Collection or take a scenic ride on the three-mile drive by car or the Bee Line Visitor Shuttle, which runs through Oct. 30, weather permitting.
Visitors can also admire the plants that bloom in the fall, such as Chrysanthemums, New England Aster, Hungarian Daisy and many more.
Fall is a great time to check out the many parks in the Southwest Metro area.
At Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America, peep some fall colors along the nearly four miles of walking trails through native prairie and a forest of maple and basswood trees. It also offers scenic views of Eagle Lake and a one-fourth mile long boardwalk trail.
Take a walk with your dog or a bike ride at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park in Chanhassen to see alluring fall colors. The 340-acre park is located on the shores of Lake Minnewashta. Take a canoe or kayak on the lake for an exceptional view.
At the Carver Park Reserve in Victoria, visitors can explore its many trails, woodland, lakes, marshes and wetlands. The scenery there is not to be missed in the fall.
Coney Island of the West on Lake Waconia is a spot to see excellent colors, according to Sam Pertz, the parks and trails supervisor for the Carver County Parks Department. The 33-acre island has many mature sugar maples and red and white oaks. While it’s a bit of a destination, people with a watercraft can enjoy an afternoon on the site, he said.
Lakefront Park in Prior Lake is a beautiful place to enjoy fall foliage. Visitors can do so by taking a walk along its trails or glimpsing the trees by the lake shoreline. Don’t forget to bring your camera to snap a shot of the many leaf colors.
Fall enthusiasts will have a great time trekking around Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve in Savage. Take a peaceful hike along its miles of trails and become immersed in the park’s lush forest of colorful leaves.