Greg Anderson remembers his father’s relationship with stories. It was only natural to hear and tell them, with his dad’s barber and funeral home jobs.
He knew everyone, Anderson said.
Perhaps it’s part of the reason Anderson had the genes to go into real estate — a job that relies heavily on relationships and people.
He even has a philosophy on stories.
“If they don’t get told, they’re just going to go away,” he said.
"Living In Carver County Minnesota" is Anderson’s way to tell those narratives.
It’s a one-man podcast he created last November, featuring what he calls “insiders conversations” with influential people who live in the county. Some episodes are 20 minutes, others brush up to an hour. His goal for the podcast?
“Let’s say you and I were having coffee over at Dunn Brothers and someone was sitting at the table next door, you know, kind of eavesdropping,” Anderson said. “That’s the vibe I wanted.”
With nearly 40 episodes, the podcast features area mayors, political leaders, directors and presidents. Anderson said he hopes it introduces notable Carver County leaders to the area, creating a sense of community and spreading information.
GETTING STARTED
Anderson, realtor with RE/MAX Advisors West in Chaska, got started with a smaller-scale podcast maybe three years ago, but said it didn’t take off. He’s also led a Humans of Carver County Facebook page and had a short-lived cable access show on real estate years back.
Now, with more time on his hands and access to easier, cheaper technology, the podcast is gaining traction.
Though he’s no stranger to a full plate — commissioner with the county’s community development agency, member of the District 112 Foundation board of directors, and an active participant in the Chaska Rotary Club — he said it all fits in with the real estate role.
“It’s all complimentary. I do a lot of stuff,” Anderson said, adding work ethic is a big part of living in Carver County. “I just think you have an obligation to give back.”
He said anyone can come home after a long day of work, drive their car into their garage, and close the door. The lights in the house go on and then off at bedtime. Wash, rinse, repeat.
“If you're just going to be one of those people … you can live anywhere. But if you want to have community, if you want to be plugged into something that's bigger than yourself, there's so many opportunities to do that here. That's what I think makes this area so unique, is you have this opportunity to engage,” Anderson said.
CONVERSATIONS
As for interviewee criteria, Anderson said he wants to feature people with rich, service-driven lives.
“The people that I think are the most interesting are the people that are contributing, that are doing things and making the community better. I'm not begrudging people who just live and do their thing, but it’s not as rich of a life,” he said.
Those “interesting” people, to Anderson, are folks like Addie Miller. She’s a Democratic candidate for a state senate seat.
Miller met Anderson at one of Chaska’s Marnita’s Table events. An avid podcast listener, she’d heard of Living In Carver County Minnesota.
The Victoria-raised Chaska High School graduate met Anderson in her campaign office — a barn in Watertown.
“It was one of the nicest interviews I've ever done,” Miller said.
In the past, she said interviewers have tried to lead her to an answer or a “gotcha” moment, but that wasn’t the case with Anderson.
In that episode the two talked about her entrance into politics and controversial topics like, “Do you want to talk about marijuana?” Anderson asked.
“Sure!” Miller said, later conveying she appreciated the way he approached such topics.
All in all, Miller said she hopes his podcast takes off. To her, it’s important to have a “local flare,” community-based podcast that features interesting topics around the county.
“I think there's so much going on in our county that's so great, and people don't know about it,” Miller said. “Having someone to highlight really great things or really interesting things … I think that's huge.”
One of Anderson’s goals, to create community with the podcast, just might be working. A previous episode featured owners of Lakewinds Food Co-op, and Miller is glad she listened to it.
“I shop at Lakewinds at Chanhassen all the time,” she said. “I may have never ever talked to the manager of that place if it wasn't for Greg’s podcast.”
MORE VOICES
Al Norby, executive director of Love INC of Eastern Carver County, had met Anderson a few times at the Rotary. Around the winter holidays, Anderson called and left a message on Norby’s phone, asking if he’d like to interview for the podcast.
Norby was featured on Anderson’s ninth episode.
“I liked conversational interaction,” Norby said. “It’s a little from the hip. It captures kind of the essence of what we’re doing. We were just talking and it was fun.”
Norby said he hopes people will give the podcast a listen, especially those curious about what’s going on in the area. Who knows — maybe it could kick-start engagement, he said.
“I think there's a lot of people that are probably, maybe, on the edge or sitting, kind of. Maybe they haven't found their niche yet,” Norby said, adding podcasts like Anderson’s could change that.
“People get tipped off about ways to engage and connect that maybe was unexpected, because they were just unaware,” he said.
And that’s music to Anderson’s ears. He said he wants the podcast to be “from the horse’s mouth,” a direct connection from person to person.
“I’m learning a ton from talking to these people,” he said.
At the end of his interviews, Anderson will typically ask one last question: If you could be in someone’s living room having a beer, what would you say?
The answers, he said, are remarkably similar.
“We’re your neighbors,” he relayed. “We are a part of this community. Talk to us.”