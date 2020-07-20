George Beniek of Chanhassen has been honored for his career contributions to fluid power technology.
He was inducted into the Fluid Power Hall of Fame by the International Fluid Power Society (IFPS) after over 60 years in the field.
The IFPS said Beniek has quite the list of accomplishments, from being the first employee of a new test lab in 1961 to hydraulically controlling and rotating a theater stage. He also coordinated an energy-efficient car powered by fluid: the Plymouth Valore.
"George has certainly traversed beyond the normal breadth of the field!" the IFPS said.
Beniek also has the patent for improving a hydraulic motor and is the co-founder and overseer of the Minneapolis-St. Paul IFPS Chapter 5’s Past President’s Scholarship Fund.
He is an army veteran who served in Korean, serves at the Chanhassen legion, and volunteers for the legion's annual fishing outing.
"It's a big honor for me," Beniek said. "I hope somebody else thinks the same thing."