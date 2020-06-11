When clinical social worker Connie Gibson went to school for her master’s degree, one thing definitely wasn’t a specific part of the curriculum: “How To Help Clients Through COVID: 101.”
“Have we been trained to handle this? Sure. Have we been specifically trained to deal with pandemics? No.” said Gibson, a therapist at First Street Center in Waconia.
But she said issues that crop up for clients in a pandemic can look pretty similar to reasons people seek therapy in the first place: Trouble connecting to people. Feeling isolated. Relationship issues. Financial stress. Dealing with uncertainty.
They’re issues that bring people into the doors of Chaska mental health organization NorthStar Regional.
“(COVID) is a big topic for clients that they’re wanting to talk about. Their whole world has changed and stopped,” said Jamie Cox, clinical director and therapist with NorthStar.
MOVING ONLINE
The switch to virtual mental health appointments wasn’t an overnight a-ha! moment, Cox said. His group saw it coming with COVID-19 in the news, and they already had a few therapists trained in telehealth for some clients.
“We kind of had the infrastructure already there,” Cox said. “We just launched it for everyone and got everyone trained in on the system and how to use it … It was really surprising how smooth we were able to do that.”
Diane Pagel, clinical director with Carver County Health and Human Services’ First Street Center, said a major shift to online therapy happened in early March. Like NorthStar, the center was already equipped with telehealth technology, but it wasn’t widely used.
Staff were concerned with how many people were in the building, so they started booking appointments with the most mentally at-risk clients.
“As this went on longer, people decided, ‘I need my group therapy,’” Pagel said.
With some time, now over 90 percent of the center’s caseload is full again. First Street is taking new patients and continuing work with existing ones, she said.
NorthStar has a residential and intensive outpatient center — places requiring a lot of in-person visits or stays. Since some clients live there, Cox said the facility moved to a “hybrid situation.”
Some of the visits would be virtual, others would not. In-person support groups are limited to 10 people.
All in all, therapists’ caseloads and hours didn’t change much. Some people didn’t want to or couldn’t use telehealth; others saw it as an opportunity for more accessible therapy. There’s also been a silver lining.
With many people out of a job or working from home, they have more flexible hours for intensive sessions.
But the biggest godsend, therapists said, can also be the biggest problem: Technology. Video or audio can freeze. Wi-Fi can go out. People can have trouble getting systems set up.
Luckily, Cox’s team switches to audio-only when this happens. And though nothing changed in terms of client privacy, working over a screen can be difficult.
Mental health concerns can already be challenging to tackle, let along over a screen.
“Initially it’s different working with someone over a screen versus being in the same room with them,” he said, noting a question he and his staff have successfully tackled:
“How do you connect with someone and have empathy with them over the screen?”
COVID: UNCHARTED TERRITORY
“People are dealing with new fears and attempting to cope with many unprecedented factors in the wake of the current situation,” Pagel said.
It’s why therapists Gibson and Aimee Meligy, also with First Street Center, are leading a virtual support group. Once a week, people can log on to their laptop or dial in with a phone. For one hour, they can offer or get support from fellow Carver County residents.
“Not everyone needs therapy, but everyone needs support,” Meligy said. “It’s not about fixing. It’s just about coping.”
In the group, people can share how they’re coping with self care and getting out of the house in safe ways. Lots of people aren’t at their best during this time, Meligy said. People just cope with it differently.
“I think there’s a lot of concerns and worries and fear,” Gibson said. “We want people to come together and support each other at their own times.”
And so, the support group was born.
If the two therapists had patients booked on Thursday night, they’d reschedule. The time is kept aside for the support group, called Challenging Times.
It’s the first time First Street Center has done a subject-based support group. Sure, there’s group therapy, but free community-led support is different. And an online one?
“Up until the coronavirus, support groups online were virtually nonexistent,” Pagel said.
The group isn’t filled with people, but therapists said it’s probably due to lack of exposure, not lack of need. One thing Meligy wants to get straight — support groups are for everyone.
“There’s this stigma about therapy and about mental health in general that you have to be severely ill or go through a specific trauma or it has to be severe you have to reach out,” she said. “Which isn’t true.”
IN THE FUTURE
When the coronavirus passes, mental health treatment centers might not be so quick to return fully to in-person therapy.
Pagel said virtual appointments are a blessing for people with transportation barriers, those with disabilities, or when symptoms are especially tough and getting out of the house isn’t an option.
“This would provide a way for us to reach those people who, for many reasons, find it difficult to come in,” she said.
Insurance payers would have to agree there’s a need for virtual therapy before finalizing it, she said.
Some clinics like NorthStar are taking it slow when it comes to reopening. Cox said he wants clients and staff to feel — and be — safe. Keeping a telehealth option isn’t off the table. In fact, Cox said he sees its use continuing.
“It will be something that we keep forever, most likely,” he said. “I think it’s going to change mental health for the whole globe. Telehealth has been around for awhile, and now this situation kind of forced everybody’s hand.”
As they slowly open up over the summer, NorthStar will play it by ear and keep offering virtual appointments as the months progress.
First Street Center reminds people to keep taking care of themselves in the pandemic: Be gentle with yourself and others. Reach out if you need to talk. Spend time in nature. A final tip from Meligy:
“Being OK with struggling a little bit with it,” she said. “Everybody is having a difficult time in different ways.”