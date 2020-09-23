As the leaves begin to turn, 4-H is holding a statewide fall colors photo challenge for kids of all ages.
From Sept. 25 through Nov. 1, youth of all ages can head outside to capture what fall looks like in their part of the state. The Minnesota 4-H photography page has lessons on how to use angles, light and composition to enhance their photography.
Each photographer may submit up to three of their favorite photos. All participants will be entered into a random prize drawing and featured in a slideshow.
“Youth have such unique perspectives and we’re excited to see how those perspectives come out in the images they capture,” said Linda Houglum, Norman County 4-H. “This challenge is the perfect opportunity for youth to expand their photography skills while looking at a beautiful part of every Minnesota fall.”
Register online at https://z.umn.edu/fall-photo-challenge. The challenge is part of the University of Minnesota Extension — learn more at https://z.umn.edu/4h-photography.