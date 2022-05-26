The Minnesota Highway Safety Center is offering four-hour refresher courses that are for drivers who are 55 years and older.
- On June 9 at the Chanhassen Library, 7711 Kerber Blvd., Chanhassen, from 1-5 p.m.
- On June 14 at La ola del lago at Grainwood, 5061 Minnesota St. SE, Prior Lake, from 9:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
- On June 14 at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Ave. W, Shakopee, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- On June 15 at Club Prior, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave., Prior Lake, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Completion of an eight-hour course can save participants up to 10% on their auto insurance. To maintain the discount, drivers must complete a four-hour refresher every three years, according to a release.
A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update participants on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28, the release stated.
For more information or to register, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.