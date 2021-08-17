Miss Minnesota 2020
National American Miss Minnesota 2020 winner Ava Mortenson.

National American Miss Minnesota 2020 winner Ava Mortenson, of Chanhassen, recently passed on the crown at the National American Miss Wisconsin/Minnesota pageant in Madison, Wisconsin.

Mortenson graduated from Chanhassen High School in 2018. She was accepted as a junior into Baylor University’s University Scholars program.

During what would have been her senior year, she began studying philosophy and communications as an honors pre-law student.

Mortenson won her title of Miss Minnesota 2020 while home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She promoted literacy and reading comprehension while raising awareness for chronic illness.

According to a press release, “she is excited to continue into the next chapter of her life as she works toward a career in education law.”

