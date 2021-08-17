National American Miss Minnesota 2020 winner Ava Mortenson, of Chanhassen, recently passed on the crown at the National American Miss Wisconsin/Minnesota pageant in Madison, Wisconsin.
Mortenson graduated from Chanhassen High School in 2018. She was accepted as a junior into Baylor University’s University Scholars program.
During what would have been her senior year, she began studying philosophy and communications as an honors pre-law student.
Mortenson won her title of Miss Minnesota 2020 while home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She promoted literacy and reading comprehension while raising awareness for chronic illness.
According to a press release, “she is excited to continue into the next chapter of her life as she works toward a career in education law.”