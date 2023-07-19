After a handful of months serving as interim lead pastor, on Sunday, July 30, Todd Stocker will be formally installed as the senior pastor of Chanhassen’s Living Christ Lutheran Church.
Although Stocker began his professional career in the airline industry working as a flight attendant, it was via a draw to people-centered work that he found himself continually gravitating back to the ministry.
“I’ve always been involved in serving in a church or serving the community through a church,” said Stocker. “Business is great, but my heartbeat is for being involved on all kinds of deep levels with people, you know — their marriage and their birth and death, and just being able to listen and serve and do whatever I can to help them feel the love of Christ through what I say and do.”
Although Stocker said he believes anyone can serve God no matter their occupation, he said he wanted to elevate his involvement and serve as that link for local congregations. “Whether you’re a plumber or a pastor, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “But the profession and the church world just fit.”
While traditional business careers are often associated with a strenuous daily grind, Stocker said that the switch to full-time ministry work didn’t necessarily allow him to ease his foot off the gas.
“It’s hard,” he said. “I mean, in some respects, it’s harder than being in business because you’re dealing with people’s emotions and preferences.” And for Stocker, working in ministry requires the constant navigation of these emotions and recognition of the wants and needs of congregants.
That being said, he hasn’t fully left the business world in the rearview. Stocker and his wife Kellie currently run their own real estate business together.
Stocker has also authored a number of self help books, is a life and business coach, and does speaking engagements on the same matter. Through his work he tries to help people answer the questions of, “what’s my purpose? Why am I here? And what impact do I want to make now, but also in the future?”
Last but not least, Stocker is a musician, and up until recently played bass in an ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll band.
In his new role, he hopes to bring guidance and leadership to Living Christ, while maintaining the values the church has always upheld.
“COVID just rocked everybody,” said Stocker — and not in the ‘80s rock ‘n’ roll cover band sort of way. “And so a lot of churches are just starting to get back to normal this year.”
With this context in mind, Stocker said he hopes to bring leadership and direction to the church. “Kind of gathering the troops to say, ‘Okay, what does the new territory look like? Not just in the church, but also for the city of Chanhassen?”
Stocker said that he wants to maximize the church’s impact on and service to the community and lean into the different partnerships it currently has with other groups and organizations around the city.
“How can we pour into those gifts and equip people to then be helping the community, wherever they are?” Stocker posed. “Whether it’s at Emerson, whether it’s in the grocery store, wherever they are — just to help people, share the love of Jesus with them, and love on people.”
“So my main thing really is leadership,” he said. “And then I have a preaching style that’s kind of goofy, and so I bring that in on Sunday mornings and just enjoy hearing people laugh and give and receive a message of love, hope, encouragement and sometimes discipline.
“And my wife makes great scones, so I’ll be bringing those too,” he added jokingly.
“One question that I always ask is, ‘If Living Christ were to disappear from Chanhassen tomorrow, what is the community going to miss?” said Stocker.
“I’m the new guy,” he clarified. “I’m just one little piece of the puzzle in this massive puzzle called Living Christ and the even bigger puzzle called Chanhassen and Carver County.”
He continued, “We are just going to continue what we’ve been doing for 50 years and loving God and loving others, and serving the world.”
On Sunday, July 30, Stocker will be installed as Living Christ’s senior pastor. There will be a worship service at 10:30 a.m. and a celebratory picnic at 11:30 a.m.