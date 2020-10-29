Southern Valley Alliance (SVA), a nonprofit working with domestic violence victims southwest of the metro, has announced its annual poinsettia fundraiser.
The festive red, white or pink plants, eight inches in size, are orderable for $25 from the SVA. The nonprofit said its poinsettias are grown locally by Bachman’s Floral, Gift & Garden.
An SVA press release said over $6,000 was raised in last year’s poinsettia fundraiser.
“We have had many community partners support us through our poinsettia sale and we are thankful for each of them,” said Christie Larson, executive director. “We look forward to another successful fundraiser this year to support all the work SVA does in Scott and Carver counties.”
Plants can be ordered at the SVA website, www.svamn.org, or by calling 952-873-4214. Local orders of five or more qualify for free delivery, the SVA said.