The Minnesota State University, Mankato Department of Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services (RPLS) will present its inaugural RPLS Day on Friday, April 8 in the Centennial Student Union.
The department will celebrate its 54th year by recognizing the significant contributions of faculty, alumni and professional partners, according to a news release
Among the highlights of the day will be the RPLS Awards Ceremony, the release stated. Included will be the induction of the inaugural class of the RPLS Hall of Fame.
The class of 2022 will include Todd Hoffman, retired Chanhassen Park and Recreation Director for more than 30 years.
“The RPLS program has a storied history of community connectivity. This event is an opportunity for our current students to more fully appreciate the contributions of those than came before them and know that they are the most recent in a long line of proud alumni and partners,” said Associate Professor Jonathan Hicks.
The mission of the Department of Recreation, Parks and Leisure Services is to develop students who value leisure for all and excel as leaders in the RPLS profession, the release said.
RPLS is the only nationally accredited program of its kind in Minnesota. During its 54 years of existence, it has fostered creativity and inclusion while placing graduates in careers in all 50 states and numerous countries, it stated.